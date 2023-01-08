To break the life of Gianluca Vialli was one of the most aggressive tumors, that of the pancreas, considered one of the “Big Killers” of oncologyso much so that according to recent estimates in the next decade it could become the second cause of death in Western countries.

Only in Italy, it is estimated that there are more 14,000 cases every year and there are numerous illustrious victims: from the writer Dino Buzzati, who as a teenager lost his father to this same disease, to the tenor Luciano Pavarotti, up to the founder of Apple Steve Jobswho was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October 2003 and lived with the disease for eight years, until October 5, 2011.

They also died of pancreatic cancer the first American astronaut, Sally Ride, and actresses Anna Magnani and Mariangela Melato; in the world of football Giacinto Facchetti, Giuseppe Meazza and Omar Sivori.

Defeating it is still very difficult: the disease is currently the fourth cause of death in women and sixth in men, with a 5-year survival of just 8%, while only 3% of those who get sick manage to survive 10 years.

There are different forms of this disease and the most common is adenocarcinoma, but in all cases it is a silent enemy, which does not manifest itself with recognizable symptoms; for this reason one of the biggest problems is the diagnosis, which very often comes when the tumor is now in an advanced stage and has generated metastases.

Among the challenges of medicine there is precisely that of being able to make one early diagnosis, before the situation becomes irreparable. Still a long way to go also to understand the causes of the disease, which it originates in the pathways that transport the digestive enzymes produced by the pancreas and which leads the cells of the organ to multiply uncontrollably.

Among the risk factors, smoking is considered one of the main ones: eliminating it helps prevent the disease, just as a healthy diet and lifestyle can do a lot.

There are many obstacles to overcome, but research is making progress on several fronts. For example, artificial intelligence is beginning to be used to control the outcome of therapies, it has been possible to identify the stem cells driving metastases, paving the way for possible drugs to neutralize them; finally, research is underway on a therapeutic vaccine that aims to stop the progression of the tumor by targeting its molecular characteristics.

(Unioneonline/L)

© breaking latest news