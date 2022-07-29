More and more people struggle with sleep after a long hard day at work. Falling asleep isn’t that easy, but food can help

According to a recent studio, over 9 million Italians have difficulty to fall asleep or to to sleep. The causes of this problem can be physiological or within the subject himself. Despite this, it is essential to act quickly to resolve the problem because, however trivial it may be to point it out, it is important for the body to rest a certain number of continuous hours.

The causes of sleeplessness can be of two different categories: causes endogenous ed exogenous. That is the prime they involve difficulties due to the set of endogenous elements, therefore internal to the subject who manifests this kind of problem. The second, instead, they depend on all those problems that come from outside.

A remedy for sleeping

Failure to rest involves, in a short time, some side effects such as bad mood, easy irritability, poor concentration, memory loss. But also decreased interest in daily activities, swollen and pale face tremors. Long-term instead the effects will be even more worrying such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, stroke and heart attacks. Without forgetting the propensity to develop psychiatric pathologies such as stress, anxiety, depression and premature aging of the nervous system.

One of the best ways to catch up on sleep is to promote healthy habits, so as to stimulate a natural sleep cycle. The best and most recommended ways are to go to bed earlier, avoid the consumption of alcohol and caffeine. It is also essential to try to have an environment that is as soundproof as possible while reducing distracting elements such as TV, computer and telephone.

In extreme cases i medici recommend the administration of some medicines, such as melatonin, a hormone produced by the pineal gland, to stimulate sleep. But another one home remedy is to make a rich dinner based carbohydrates, like bread and pasta. In fact, in addition to promoting night rest, they stimulate the production of serotonin which, in this case, is useful for going to sleep more relaxed and full. This solution is reported by the ISS, or the Higher Institute of Health.