Digestive congestion, a real risk at sea: causes and remedies

What is digestive congestion, a risky phenomenon that can also occur on the beach and by the sea: symptoms and remedies, what to know

We have been taught since we were children that taking a “bath” immediately after eating is not a good idea. This is because the digestive process, which is essential for the health of the body, could be affected. digestive congestionhowever, is not specifically linked to the water we immerse ourselves in, but rather to the resulting temperature change for the body. What are its symptoms and how to fix them? Everything you need to know.

Let’s start by specifying that the term “congestion” describes an excessive flow of blood in a specific area of ​​the body, particularly in an organ. It can happen at the sea, of course, but also in the mountains or in the city, precisely because, as we explained, it is caused by a sudden change in temperature, the famous “thermal shock”. How to recognize it?

Thermal shock and digestive congestion: causes and remedies, what to know

There are many symptoms to pay attention to, but they are often underestimated or confused. They may not manifest themselves immediately, which is why sometimes we tend to consider the idea of ​​not “getting wet” immediately after eating as a simple “myth”. In reality, since digestion is a process that takes time, the same symptoms could appear at a certain distance from the meal.

What is digestive congestion and what are the symptoms (tantasalute.it)

Nausea, headache, but also abdominal cramps and trembling are a wake-up call not to be underestimated. In some cases, chills may appear, as well as a momentary “closure” of the nose, as happens when you are in the throes of a cold. Again, dizziness can be an indication and the same goes for sweating, which in these cases cannot be attributed to the heat but to the phenomenon that is taking place.

How to intervene? The first thing to keep in mind is safety. Get out of the water, away from any hazards, such as roads with cars, cliffs, and the like. In fact, it could happen that you pass out or in any case not be able to stand up and end up injuring yourself. Put yourself in one lying position with legs slightly raisedusing a backpack or object below the ankles can be helpful.

And massage between abdomen and belly, where the problem occurred, it can help relieve symptoms. Making sure you have someone nearby who can lend a hand or, if the situation “falls out”, call for help is important. When the situation starts to show signs of improvement, sip something at temperature, such as herbal tea or chamomile tea, neither hot nor cold, can help.

Finally, try to stay calm and not panic. However, it is also necessary to keep in mind that if the situation appears serious, it is essential to contact the emergency services immediately.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

