Stomach heaviness, bloating, nausea, are just some of the symptoms that often accompany poor digestion.

I digestive disorders they are really unpleasant and, when they continue over time, they can compromise the quality of life and negatively affect mood and behavior.

There may be at the root of the problem many causesnot exclusively food; also the intake of drugsthe food intolerancesome diseases and lo stress can lead to its occurrence.

Identifying the triggering cause is essential, as only by acting on it is it possible to reduce or eliminate the disorder, therefore understanding when you need the gastroprotectorfor example, or when it is necessary to change one’s eating habits.

What they are will be explained below most common digestive disordersas well as how to recognize and deal with them.

Digestive disorders: the most common causes

Digestive disorders typically don’t have one single causeor a slowing down of the motility of the stomach and intestines, but this derives from a set of factors.

In particular, the factors that can cause digestive difficulties are:

the consumption of foods with long digestion times which tend to ferment in the stomach and intestines;

which tend to ferment in the stomach and intestines; the presence of food intolerances which lead, as in the previous case, to a slowdown in digestive activity;

which lead, as in the previous case, to a slowdown in digestive activity; eating too quickly o not chewing foods enough before ingesting them;

o not chewing foods enough before ingesting them; experiencing stressful life situations which can affect the correct functioning of the stomach;

which can affect the correct functioning of the stomach; taking medications which can compromise the balance of the intestinal bacterial flora;

which can compromise the balance of the intestinal bacterial flora; the presence of previous diseases affecting the digestive system or other organs.

Digestive disorders: which are the most common

The most well-known and well-known digestive disorder is the so-called poor digestion, more correctly called dyspepsiawhich manifests itself with stomach heaviness, heartburn, early satiety, nausea, abdominal swelling, halitosis.

Also very popular is theaccumulation of gas in the stomachoften resulting from the fermentation of food in the intestinal tract or from the bad habit of eating too quickly, swallowing large quantities of air together with food.

Another intestinal disorder is the gastritisgiven by the inflammation of the intestinal mucosa, which can cause quite intense pains.

Even the gastroesophageal reflux it can be included among digestive problems, as it manifests itself through the ascent of acid contents from the stomach towards the esophagus and mouth.

How to fight digestive disorders

I digestive disorders they should never be neglected, as, in addition to compromising psychophysical well-being in the short term, they could be the alarm bell of more serious problems.

For this reason, especially in the absence of a clearly recognizable cause, such as incorrect nutrition or the presence of particularly stressful situations, it is essential avoid do-it-yourself solutions and rely on a professional in the sector.

Only a good doctor, after a careful anamnesis, will be able to identify the causes of the problem and establish an adequate therapy to solve the problem or reduce the symptoms.

In the event that the problems were exclusively due to the power supply, the problem could be reduced by consuming foods that are easy to digestchewing each bite adequately e dedicating the right time to mealsavoiding eating a bite on the run between one commitment and another.