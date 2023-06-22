Home » Digital advice on long-term care insurance benefits – also in English and Turkish
Digital advice on long-term care insurance benefits – also in English and Turkish

Ludwigshafen – The digital assistant Anna has been advising insured persons of the BKK Pfalz on the extensive benefits of long-term care insurance for a year now. Now the BKK Pfalz is taking the next step with the avatars James and Kerem and is also offering advice in English and Turkish.

Whether applying for care services for the first time, upgrading or changing from care allowance to a combination service: the digital consulting team of the BKK Pfalz supports those in need of care and their relatives. Anna, James and Kerem interactively explain many long-term care insurance benefits adapted to the individual situation – in German, English and Turkish.

“Our digital consulting assistants provide information about services and offers around the clock around the clock. We are pleased that we can now also offer this service to our English- and Turkish-speaking customers with the avatars James and Kerem,” explains CEO Andreas Lenz.

The interactive consulting assistants Anna, James and Kerem were developed in cooperation with the Mannheim IT consultancy PTA GmbH on the basis of the NEXOVI product. They are not intended to replace personal advice from the experienced employees of the BKK Pfalz, but rather to create space for in-depth discussions with the experts, especially when it comes to individual solutions for the insured of the BKK Pfalz.

The BKK Pfalz is a nationwide statutory health insurance company based in Ludwigshafen and has existed since 1923. The friendly family insurance company is increasingly relying on innovative solutions for its services and is continuously expanding its digital offers for its insured persons. Around 400 employees look after around 167,000 insured persons.

