Digital Education 4 Value, training professionals to innovate healthcare

A valuable initiative for the digital empowerment of health professionals of the ULSS 2 Marca Trevigiana.

Those who follow me know that it is my obsession: to actively involve healthcare professionals in the digital transformation. Only they can explain to technicians how to create value with digital technology, provided however that they know its potential and rethink the way of assisting and treating patients.

It is for this reason that I enthusiastically accepted the invitation from the Graduate School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano to participate as a teacher in one of the three training days of a course promoted by Novartis at the ULSS 2 of the Veneto. A course that includes three training days: the first, held by Alfredo Pascali, on the role of digital innovation and how this can affect patient relationship methods (CRM); the second, conducted by me, on how to create value with digital innovation; the third, managed by Sara Bellini, on planning and co-design. At the end of the three days, the participants will work on project works using the techniques learned and the guidance of a tutor.

Yesterday the second day took place and it was really interesting and stimulating. About forty professionals from various areas actively participated in the presentation and discussion on what innovation of value is and how to pursue it.

We touched on many topics ranging from the value of data, the purposes of an information system up to the user experience. I presented them with concrete examples of how to improve the systems they use and how to design new ones. Their problems and needs were discussed and how to use digital technology to improve their processes.

Seven hours in which we discussed many ideas and proposals, with the active participation of professionals who love their work and who want to improve it through digital technology. For me it was the confirmation of how there is so much potential and desire to innovate despite all the constraints that public health entails.

A forward-looking choice by the management of ULSS 2 and by a pharmaceutical company that has decided to invest in the digital empowerment of healthcare professionals.