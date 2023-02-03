What would require twenty in a market poor in industrial products and resources cannot be achieved in three years.

After decades of underfunding, the PNRR has unexpectedly come, like manna from heaven, a discontinuity capable of upsetting the sector and making our country recover from years of delay in digital healthcare.

However, the PNRR has arrived in a sector conditioned by many years of meager and low quality demand which has been reflected in an offer of semi-industrial if not exactly artisanal solutions and a market of technicians and professionals sized on the turnover.

Taken by the enthusiasm and the need to respect the deadlines dictated by the PNRR as well as, let’s face it frankly, by the hunger and frustration accumulated over so many years, all the stakeholders have worked hard to commit the available funds without asking too many questions about the real capacity of the system for carrying out the projects assigned nor on their actual usefulness.

So then we are witnessing, in the circus of digital healthcare (I use this expression without any disparaging tone but to indicate a varied and highly fascinating show), the prejudiced use of procurement tools, bent from time to time to urgent needs, to “copy and paste” tenders, to regional tenders for electronic medical records in a single lot, to very ambitious projects, such as the FSE 2.0, designed by looking only at the technical aspect and leaving out all the rest (here an article).

To make up for the staffing shortage, industry suppliers have started a recruitment campaign trying to hire their competitors’ technicians, resulting in significant trafficking of people from one company to another, rising costs and loss of skills and knowledge that newcomers will need to fill quickly.

The main suppliers, suffering from commercial bulimia induced to tell the truth by the procurement mechanisms that have been adopted, are hoarding orders that they will not be able to fulfill on schedule. Even before the PNRR the delivery capacity was insufficient, many projects lasted much longer than established. The implementation of a hospital electronic medical record takes, on average, at least two years even if we have examples of projects that lasted four to five years.

Does it seem realistic to you then that a supplier, even if in an RTI with others, could put the medical records of an entire region into operation in two years?

The show can’t be stopped, the tickets have been sold, everyone knows the person in the trunk won’t be cut in two.