Used for various diseases From anxiety to depression, diabetes and back pain to tinnitus: digital health applications (Diga) are intended to help with a variety of diseases. Since 2020, such apps or online programs have been possible as a health insurance service. For example, they provide information, symptom diaries, or exercises. That should help the treatment. They are a building block in the course of the digitization of the healthcare system, more about this on our e-health topic page.

Classified as useful and flexible in terms of time Bring the apps what? That recently has one Opinion poll determined by the AOK among more than 2,600 insured persons who have already used Diga. Result: 58 percent of those surveyed rated the offers as a useful addition to their therapy. They stated that the greatest advantage was that they could schedule the treatment with a Diga flexibly.

“Permanent” diga is better than “temporary” Not every health app is a Diga. To do this, they must first be checked by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) at the request of the manufacturer. If a Diga meets all the required points, for example in terms of data protection and user-friendliness, it is “permanently” converted to the so-called Diga directory of the BfArM. There is also a second category: “provisional”. For this diga, providers must submit studies within a test phase that prove a positive supply effect. Otherwise they will be removed from the list again. Therefore, “permanent” is a better label than “temporary”. Critical voices, for example from the health insurance companies, are calling for stricter rules – including abolishing provisional inclusion in the directory. See also Report Covid Asl, 2,978 Currently Positive: 365 In Lecce, 77 Hospitalized, 7 In CPR. Numbers Still Down, From the Ministry of Reassurance on the Chinese Wave





Here’s how to get a Diga An overview of all reimbursable Diga can be found online at Diga directory of the BfArM.

If you are interested in an offer, discuss it with your family doctor, for example. Psychotherapists can also prescribe Diga.

Submit the prescription to your health insurance company; she will send you an unlock code for the Diga.

With a corresponding diagnosis, reimbursement is also possible without a prescription – ask your health insurer.

Consider: Many diga require commitment and patience, such as regular exercises. You should be aware of this in advance.

Improvements should be made to data protection In any case, the requirements for data protection are to become stricter. So far, the BfArM has mainly checked this based on the information provided by the manufacturer. In the summer of 2022, the voluntary collective covered exploration serious data protection gaps at two Diga. Shortly thereafter, the BfArM published new ones test criteria. From August 2024, providers will have to use special certificates to prove that their applications comply with data protection regulations.

Stiftung Warentest tested six Digas Stiftung Warentest regularly checks health apps. This involves aspects such as proof of use, handling and data protection. We’ve tested six since launching the Diga. Two of them did well and are permanently included in the Diga directory. Three were satisfactory – only one of them is still listed in the register. The sixth did not receive a quality rating because the provider did not provide us with any test access. See also How much and how do we talk about Silvio Berlusconi online We tested the Diga as part of our investigations into apps for anxiety disorders and apps for headaches and migraines. Tipp: Even before the Diga was introduced, we tested eight online programs against depression in 2019. Four received the verdict recommended. One of them is now permanently listed in the Diga directory.