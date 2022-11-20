A telemedicine platform arrives with an app dedicated to the treatment of patients with prostate cancer that contains all the useful information on the disease, from prevention to therapy to side effects. Baptized Telelilt, from the naming of the Italian League for the fight against tumors (Lilt), creator of the software, it was presented this morning at Villa Magnisi, headquarters of the Palermo medical association, chaired by Toti Amato, director of Fnomceo. The occasion was the conference “Telemedicine in the treatment of prostate cancer”.

«The app is already in the testing phase – said the president of Lilt Palermo Francesca Glorioso -. You can download it for free on android and ios systems as early as next week. Once fully operational, by adapting it, we will be able to extend the same assistance offer to all other patients suffering from other neoplasms. We are aiming for a specialist telemedicine organizational model that remotely delivers diagnostic and continuity of care services between doctor and patient, but also between doctors and other healthcare professionals. It is the only way to reduce the psychological distress of the disease and improve the patient’s quality of life».

«The experimentation of the entire digital system – explained the radiation oncologist Antonino Daidone – is already underway thanks to the participation of a sample of patients from the San Gaetano Nuclear Medicine Center in Bagheria and the Ajello Hospital in Mazara del Vallo. App and platform are within everyone’s reach. The patient connects by typing his login, downloads the app and accesses the services provided. They will be able to receive oncological or prevention visits during the days of radiation treatment and during the quarterly follow-up visits. Clinical documentation, voice, video and image transfers will be encrypted in compliance with privacy and security regulations.

