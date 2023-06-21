Digital health, managing diseases thanks to apps: here are the most downloaded

Thanks to apps, healthcare becomes digital and manageable remotely and in full autonomy, by correctly monitoring one’s state of health.

The world is digitizing and health is part of this change. Very few people imagine it, but there are many systems that can be adopted to better monitor one’s state of health.

A truly incredible change, as can be clearly seen, to which even the Italians would seem to be open. On the other hand, who wouldn’t embrace such a novelty? Let’s see together, then, what exactly is this digital health and what are the most downloaded applications.

The care and wellness apps to use

Taking advantage of digitization means monitoring and keep track of your health properly and verified. Today not only i devices allow you to monitor the values, but also some official applications, released by municipalities and regions, safeguard this aspect.

Manage pathologies thanks to apps

Technology is making great strides in recent times. And it gives the opportunity to anyone who wanted to be able to take advantage of it. Just think, among those who are in favor of digital healthcare there are also the elderly. Sensational, don’t you think?

However, a distinction must be made between what are mobile health, i.e. mobile health devices, from the internet of medical things, i.e. devices that have internet potential. There are therefore two options: equip yourself with technological tools that allow you to keep track of your health by offering a clear picture. Such as for example the smartwatch. Or use external applications in which to enter the parameters to get advice and practical directives.

There are many famous and free apps for control of pressure, saturation and blood sugar, sleep, quality of life and menstrual cycle. Some of the best are: Health (iOS), Strava, Google Fit, MySugr (diabetes), Daily Yoga, Nike Trainink club, Lifesum (nutrition), Heart Rate Plus, Fitbit, MyTherapy (for medication), Edo, Samsung Health . Many of these are not tied to a specific product, you just need to install them on your phone and then start using them with your data. You can receive directives, advice and monitor changes that are sometimes imperceptible.

Thanks to these minimal variations it is possible prevent a change in health status otherwise visible only with real pathologies now manifest. This is why they are a valid support for all ages to be exploited.

