Digital innovations in care: Servier presents the “i-care Award” 2023 at …

Digital innovations can relieve the daily workload of professional nurses and support good nursing care. The international, private pharmaceutical company Servier has also presented the “i-care Award” in 2023, an award for startups and young companies that develop such innovations. The “i-care Award 2023”, which includes funding for the winners, was presented at the tenth German Care Day on September 28, 2023 in Berlin.

An interdisciplinary jury chose the following two equal prize winners from a large number of applications:

AI-based voice assistant relieves nursing staff of documentation

voize GmbH has developed the digital voice assistant “voize”, with which nursing staff can freely enter the documentation on their smartphone. “Ms. Schneider has a blood pressure of 120 over 75.” That is enough. Using AI, entries for care reports, vital signs and movement protocols are created and transferred to the existing documentation system via an interface. This saves a lot of paper slips and up to 45 minutes per shift – time that remains for care. “voize” serves as a smart companion throughout everyday nursing care and the AI ​​adapts individually to the way the nursing staff speaks, so that accents or dialects can also be easily understood. “voize” offers an effective approach to relieve the burden on nursing staff. The app is being developed together with care providers and is already in use in over 100 facilities in Germany and Austria.

VR4care – nursing training in a new dimension

imsimity GmbH uses the technical possibilities of immersive virtual reality (iVR) to make the education and training of nursing staff more modern, effective and efficient. The hardware and software package “VR4care” enables the operation of a hybrid learning space in which professional application scenarios can be practiced in a virtual space, optimizing the analog process, saving resources and extremely realistically, individually or in a team. Digital evaluations and feedback show errors and potential for improvement, thus enabling immediate personal monitoring of learning success. The users also learn future-oriented media and vision skills.

Actively shape care and promote digitalization

“Founded in order to commit ourselves to the health and well-being of patients, Servier assumes a high social responsibility, especially as a private pharmaceutical company, and therefore feels particularly committed to the topic of care,” says Oliver Kirst, Managing Director of Servier Deutschland GmbH. “In addition to innovative medicines, our holistic approach also includes digital innovations. We therefore support digital concepts and ideas in care so that professional carers gain more time for direct contact with those they are caring for and so that care becomes more humane.”

“The German Care Day, which is taking place for the tenth time this year, is the perfect stage to present innovative ideas and projects directly to the target group and to discuss them with them,” says Jürgen Graalmann, Managing Director of the German Care Day Servicegesellschaft mbH and organizer of the German Care Day. “We are very pleased that our long-standing premium partner Servier is presenting the ‘i-care Award’ again in our anniversary year as part of the German Care Day.”

“We are very pleased about receiving the i-care Award 2023,” says Martin Zimmermann, CEO of imsimity GmbH and co-founder of VR4Care UG. “Our learning island concept makes it possible to learn nursing work in addition to the previous analog knowledge transfer in an immersive, virtual world. The German Nursing Day is a great stage for us to present the special features of our virtual reality applications to those responsible for modern nursing training Because you can only really understand these new possibilities by trying them out yourself.”

“The awarding of the i-care Award 2023 is a great honor for us and once again encourages us in our goal of using innovative AI systems to reduce the burden on care,” says Marcel Schmidberger, Managing Director of voize GmbH. “We would like to thank the nurses. Without the constant exchange with them, the development of such a practical and effective language assistant would not be possible. Given the shortage of skilled workers and the current demographic development, diverse and innovative solutions are needed to support nurses. We think care is not a desk job and we want to give carers more time for personal, interpersonal contact with residents. The German Care Day is the perfect place to work together on solutions that will provide long-term relief for carers.”

Applications for the “i-care Award 2024” are planned for spring 2024

Servier, as the founder of the award, has set itself the goal of finding digital innovations, honoring them and making them known through the award ceremony. The “i-care Award” honors digital innovations that enable nurses in outpatient care services, day care, inpatient care facilities or hospitals to spend more time and quality on direct contact with patients and thus make care more humane. Because there is less and less time for personal attention in everyday care. The first place winners receive funding of up to 5,000 euros. Applications for the “i-care Award 2024” are expected to be submitted in spring 2024. You can request application documents and ask potential questions at the email address i-care-Award-de@servier.com.

About serving

Servier is a globally active and research-based pharmaceutical company that is run as a private foundation. Founded to be committed to the health and well-being of patients, we make a significant social and societal contribution to both patients and a sustainable environment. Servier is headquartered in France, is represented in over 150 countries and achieved sales of EUR 4.9 billion (EUR 3.7 billion original medicines + EUR 1.2 billion generics) in the 2021/2022 financial year. The German branch Servier Deutschland GmbH was founded in Munich in 1996. Following our mission statement and long-term vision, our 21,400 colleagues around the world are committed to therapeutic progress and the needs of patients every day.

We invest over 20 percent of our pharmaceutical revenues in the research and development of new drugs and are a leading company in the area of ​​cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. In the future, we would also like to be a recognized partner in hematology/oncology. Future growth drivers will also be the areas of neuroscience and autoimmune diseases. In order to enable the affordable supply of high-quality medications to as many people as possible, Servier offers high-quality generics. Further information can be found at www.servier.de and servier.com

About the German Nursing Day

The German Nursing Day is Germany’s leading nursing congress and reflects the latest topics and trends in nursing. The accompanying specialist exhibition creates a platform for experts, decision-makers and multipliers from politics, business, care and society. The German Nursing Day Service Society (DPSG) bears organizational responsibility; the ideal organizer is the German Nursing Council eV.

About imsimity GmbH

imsimity GmbH is a leading provider of Extended Reality (XR) software and hardware solutions that can be expanded/expanded with sub-areas of artificial intelligence (AI), such as machine learning and deep learning. imsimity develops standard applications for digitally supplementary learning and training environments that can be used in a resource-saving and cost-effective manner, as well as individual, interactive-immersive product and image presentations for the point of sale. The “VR4care” application, developed for nursing training, is used at various institutions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, for example in Caritas or Diakonie nursing homes/clinics or at large educational providers in the area of ​​geriatric and nursing care.

About voice GmbH

voize GmbH, founded in February 2020, is committed to relieving caregivers of documentation, leaving more time for care and direct contact with residents. Using artificial intelligence, voize offers a practical and intuitive voice assistant that specializes in the challenges of the care industry. voize is used in Germany and Austria, including by Caritas Stuttgart, Diakonie Stiftung Salem, Pflegen & Wohnen Hamburg, Korian, Johannesstift Diakonie and Diakonie de la Tour.

