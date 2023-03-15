Home Health Digital open day – Corona in focus
Health

Digital open day – Corona in focus

Our measures

You can personally contribute to protecting yourself and those around you from the coronavirus. Apply the AHA rules to: keep your distance, pay attention to hygiene and wear an everyday mask where it is necessary and where it gets tight.

In the cold season, when we spend more time indoors, ventilation is particularly important. Therefore, the AHA formula is replaced by an L for airing added.

Die Corona-Warn-App informs people anonymously and quickly when they have been near an infected person.

Also the flu shot is an important measure in order not to put an additional burden on our healthcare system. Get vaccinated, especially if you belong to a risk group.

