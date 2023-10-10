Digital pregnancy care from home? / In a research project…

Word & Image Publishing Group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Checking blood pressure, weight or urine – in the future, pregnant women could do all of this themselves at home using so-called smart devices. Even ultrasounds can be carried out automatically. In a study, women were instructed in this at the Erlangen University Women’s Clinic. “Then they looked for amniotic fluid, the baby’s heartbeat and the baby’s face themselves. That worked really well. In a further study, we were connected to the clinic via video and guided them through the examination – here the results were even better,” describes Dr. Constanza Pontones, who, as a deputy senior physician at the clinic, is researching digital options in pregnancy care as part of the Smart Start research project, in the pharmacy magazine “ELTERN”.

Pregnant women want digital offers

This shows that digitalization can improve preventive care during pregnancy and relieve the burden on the healthcare system. Surveys have also shown that many pregnant women want such digital offers as part of their preventive care. This also includes the electronic maternity record as part of the electronic patient file. Although this has been around since 2022, it has not yet become widespread.

Artificial intelligence as the next milestone

With the electronic maternity record, the treating doctors can immediately access all details about risks and previous illnesses and, for example, retrieve the dosages of medication. But the topic is complex. “If, for example, a test produces abnormal results, the pregnant woman needs further examinations. These sometimes have to be repeated regularly. So we need algorithms for the digital maternity pass that take such eventualities into account,” says Pontones. A next milestone is the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Research is currently underway into whether AI can help evaluate ultrasound images, babies’ heart sounds and contractions and detect pathological conditions. The project is already providing approaches for this – but the researchers are still at the beginning.

This report is only free for publication if the source is cited. The pharmacy magazine “ELTERN” 10/2023 is currently available in most pharmacies.

Original content from: Wort & Bild Verlagsgruppe – health reports, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

