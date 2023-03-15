10
The following process is planned:
Top 1 – Greeting – Minister Jens Spahn and President Dr. Lothar Wieler
Top 2 – Digital symptom diary for health authorities – Climedo Health, GA Pinneberg and GA Garmisch-Partenkirchen
TOP 3 – SORMAS (Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System) – Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI), Climedo Health and GA Emsland
TOP 4 – CovBot – Charité, Aaron GmbH and GA Bamberg
TOP 5 – DEMIS (German Electronic Reporting and Information System for Infection Protection) – easy-soft GmbH Dresden and GA Wilhelmshaven
Top 6 – General Questions and Discussion
See also Germany, shooting in church of Jehovah's Witnesses in Hamburg: at least seven dead and eight injured