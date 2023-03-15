Home Health Digital public health service dialogue with Jens Spahn
Digital public health service dialogue with Jens Spahn

The following process is planned:

Top 1 – Greeting – Minister Jens Spahn and President Dr. Lothar Wieler

Top 2 – Digital symptom diary for health authorities – Climedo Health, GA Pinneberg and GA Garmisch-Partenkirchen

TOP 3 – SORMAS (Surveillance Outbreak Response Management and Analysis System) – Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI), Climedo Health and GA Emsland

TOP 4 – CovBot – Charité, Aaron GmbH and GA Bamberg

TOP 5 – DEMIS (German Electronic Reporting and Information System for Infection Protection) – easy-soft GmbH Dresden and GA Wilhelmshaven

Top 6 – General Questions and Discussion

