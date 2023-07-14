Digital Transformation in Healthcare on the Rise – Need for…

Manpower Group Germany GmbH

Frankfurt am Main (ots)

Lack of staff in care facilities and hospitals, full emergency rooms, long waiting times for specialist appointments and a shortage of doctors in rural areas: the health system is in crisis. At the latest during and since Corona, however, digital patient care is on the rise and new forms of medical care are accelerating. For example, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Global Insights Healthcare & Life Sciences Report, the use of telemedicine increased 78-fold at the height of the pandemic and has since opened up opportunities for investment and business growth around the world. In addition to telemedicine, the use of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) is also increasing. This is accompanied by a growing need for IT specialists, for example in the areas of software/app development, user experience, cyber security and quality assurance.

Healthcare companies are increasingly investing in digital transformation. According to the report, 70 percent of companies in the healthcare industry have increased their digital investment spending, 60 percent plan to tackle new digital projects, and 42 percent are accelerating all or part of their digital transformation plans. 81 percent of managers in the life sciences industry even state that their companies want to invest more in AI technology. As a result, the use of robotic process automation (RPA) and AI in particular is expected to increase. RPA is a software technology that automates front and back office processes. It is estimated that robotics and AI could save a healthcare worker up to 93 minutes of manual labor per day on average.

“Of course, these developments also have an impact on the workforce. On the one hand, the importance of further training and qualification measures is increasing, on the other hand, this underlines the need to recruit and retain qualified IT specialists and engineers,” says Sven Brumund, Head of Experis Professional Resourcing .

High demand for personnel services

But not only IT specialists are in demand. According to the report, the global shortage of healthcare professionals will continue. The WHO even predicts that this will increase to 10 million by 2030 for this industry. “The ongoing shortage of skilled workers and a general shortage of workers is causing a high demand for personnel services. However, bottlenecks in medical facilities can be intercepted by hiring out employees. Both clinics and care facilities, who can cover their personnel needs through it, benefit from temporary work. Medical and Temporary nursing staff experience reliable working hours and can combine work and family life. They have fixed rosters and wages that exceed the collective agreement. Personnel service providers are attractive employers,” says Sebastian Bettels, Head of Manpower Healthcare, the specialized department of the ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup’s Global Insights Healthcare & Life Sciences Report identifies additional healthcare trends around the world and their impact on workers and the labor market. The full report is available at:

Global Insights: Healthcare & Life Sciences | ManpowerGroup

