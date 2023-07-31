Digital Transformation in Medicine: How Quirónsalud Hospitals Revolutionized Healthcare with Electronic Medical Records and Patient Portals

Title: Quirónsalud Hospitals’ Digital Transformation Success Highlighted in NEJM Article

In 2014, Quirónsalud Hospitals embarked on a digital transformation journey by integrating into the Madrid public network, Sermas. The hospitals, including Jiménez Díaz Foundation, King Juan Carlos, Infanta Elena, and General Villalba, launched their customized electronic medical record (HCE) and Patient Portal, marking a significant step towards a value-based medicine model. The Patient Portal became the main two-way communication channel for users, facilitating access and self-management of their health processes.

Later in December 2019, the Clinical and Organizational Innovation Unit (UICO) of these four centers introduced a solid digital framework for collecting and analyzing patient-provided data, which was integrated into the EHR. This framework allowed for scaling and adaptation in specific areas and introduced the Program for the Evaluation of Results in Health and Patient Experience (PROMs and PREMs), known as E-Res Salud.

“We designed a digital framework, E-Res Salud, in different areas and medical and surgical procedures, taking advantage of our Patient Portal. In close collaboration with clinicians from multiple specialties, we develop specific use cases to promote the corporate care strategy based on the analysis of data reported by the patients, of what really matters to them,” explained the initiative’s promoters.

Three and a half years since its implementation, the success of the E-Res Salud program has been confirmed through user participation and satisfaction data, as well as the volume of information collected and the improvements made as a result of data analysis. An article titled “The implementation of a global digital health framework to promote a network strategy through PROMs and PREMs,” published in the NEJM Catalyst, highlights the program’s relevance to clinical practice and hospital management.

According to the article, over 18,600 patients from the four hospitals have participated in E-Res Salud since its launch, responding to questionnaires designed specifically for them. The program has been positively received by users, with more than 60 percent scoring it with an NPS of 9 or 10 out of 10. The database collected through E-Res Salud has helped clinical professionals and hospital managers make data-driven decisions, define objectives, allocate resources, and prioritize improvement in certain areas. It also offers patients up-to-date information, medical advice, and facilitates two-way communication between them and doctors.

The program, rooted in a results-oriented care model, aims to give voice to the patient and encourage their active participation in their care process. Questionnaires are designed to capture the patient’s experiences and opinions, which then inform and drive improvements in healthcare trajectories. This approach creates a culture of continuous self-assessment, learning, and monitoring.

Looking ahead, the E-Res Salud program aims to incorporate new areas of implementation and indicators of health results. The initiative has also served as a foundation for launching other innovative projects such as DECIDE Health (DECISION-MAKING AIMED AT IMPROVING HEALTH RESULTS). Additionally, some hospitals within the network have collaborated on pilot projects to bring medication to patients living with HIV, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

The success and impact of Quirónsalud Hospitals’ digital transformation journey have been recognized by the scientific community, as demonstrated by the publication of their program in the NEJM Catalyst. The program’s focus on patient experience, outcomes, efficiency, and sustainability has undoubtedly contributed to its achievements.