DGermany wants to quickly reduce the gap to other countries in the digitization of its healthcare system. To this end, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) presented a digital strategy in Berlin on Thursday. The necessary laws should follow “as soon as possible”, it said. A digital law is intended to advance modern procedures in patient care, for example through the introduction of an electronic patient file (ePA), an e-prescription, digital identification of the insured and numerous exchange applications such as the “Medical Messenger” and other apps.

At the same time, the minister would like to use a health data usage law to ensure that clinical data are more easily available for scientific and industrial research. This should apply both to existing information, including the cancer registry or health insurance data, and to future collections, such as genome databases or ePA information. All information for research purposes would be pseudonymised and encrypted so that data security and data protection would be sufficient, the minister assured.

“Germany’s healthcare system is decades behind in terms of digitization. We can no longer take responsibility for that,” said Lauterbach in Berlin. Therefore, “a new start” should come in order to make the findings or drug information collected in the electronic patient file the rule for everyone. E-prescriptions should also become suitable for everyday use across the board. Previous attempts have failed, as has the electronic patient record. Suggested 20 years ago by Lauterbach and the then Health Minister Ulla Schmidt (SPD), the ePA was not introduced until 2021. So far, however, they have been used by less than one percent of those with statutory health insurance. According to Lauterbach, this is also due to the fact that they have to actively apply for the procedure in the cash registers (opt-in). The reform now provides for a so-called opt-out procedure, with which the file is automatically created and filled by all authorized service providers, such as doctors. Unless the patient objects to general or specific access.

“In medicine, hours often count, if not minutes”

The minister has set the goal of making the e-prescription a mandatory standard on January 1st next year and making it much easier to use. The ePA should be mandatory from the end of 2024. In the following year he expects that 80 percent of the insured will have such a file. By the end of 2025, 80 percent of users who take medication should have a digital medication plan stored there to prevent unwanted drug interactions. He also expects that by the end of 2026, 300 research projects will be able to work with the data that will then be networked and available. A new health research data center should be responsible for this. “Modern medicine is based on digitization and data. Harnessing their benefits makes treatment better,” said Lauterbach, who is a doctor and scientist himself. The innovations also include the fact that assisted telemedicine may be offered in pharmacies and health kiosks, especially in underserved areas. In accordance with the Data Utilization Act, a central data access and coordination office will be set up, which will allow or deny access to the previously separate “data silos”. Storage continues to be decentralized.