Digitization needs user suitability and no sanctions! / KZBV to …

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists

Berlin (ots)

The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) has presented the draft bill of the Digital Act (DigiG). The project, which has been announced for a long time, is intended to implement the BMG’s digitization strategy presented in March 2023. The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists (KZBV) commented critically on the draft on the occasion of today’s hearing on the draft bill in the BMG:

“We look with incomprehension at the continuation of the sanctions and deadline policy of the BMG, which we have repeatedly criticized, which can be found again in the proposed law and has a counterproductive effect on the goals set. In recent years, this approach has led to the The quality of the TI applications and the stability of the services have suffered and the dental practices had to work unnecessarily to make the applications workable. Sanctions are a misguided way to advance the digitization of the healthcare system! The BMG lacks any sense of proportion, how expedient and justified the interests of the users are. We are also critical of the fact that technical tasks and administrative burdens from the health insurance funds, such as the identification of the insured, should again be shifted to our practices. We warn against overburdening the practice teams burdening the already enormous amount of bureaucracy with extraneous tasks. It must be possible for dentists to implement digital and technical innovations in terms of time, economy and organization and they must develop recognizable added value for patient care. Above all, the dental professional reality and the concerns of the users must be taken into account! The best solutions for the digitization of the healthcare system are found with and not against the users. An example of successful digitization in the healthcare sector can be found in the electronic application and approval process (EBZ) for dentists, which has been rolled out across the board without sanctions by means of a staged rollout – meanwhile, with more than 5.5 million applications submitted, it is a successful pacesetter in TI. With regard to the electronic patient file (ePA), we make it clear that this must primarily lead to actually improved patient care, but it must also be practicable and the associated costs for dentists manageable and, in the future, contribute to a relief. This in turn requires greater consideration of the user perspective of dentists and their teams. The main concern here is that only structured data arising from the current treatment context and important for the care are recorded and no unnecessary ‘data graveyard’ is created. The goal must be smooth, functional and low-effort filling and data management,” said Martin Hendges, Chairman of the Board of KZBV.

A positive aspect of the present draft bill is that the requirements of the KZBV have finally been met and dentists are to be freed from the unnecessary and costly obligation to provide interfaces to the electronic reporting and information system (DEMIS).

With regard to the electronic prescription, Hendges calls for a return to the phased introduction procedure: “In particular, sufficient advance notice with gradually increasing loads is required to ensure the operational stability of the services and thus ensure the supply of medicines. The EBZ has shown how it’s done!” . In this context, threatening the dental practices with reductions in remuneration if they do not prove in good time that they are able to use electronic prescriptions for the prescription of prescription drugs is described by Hendges as mockery in view of the above-average commitment of contract dentists to e-prescriptions .

The KZBV considers the goal of greater interoperability in the healthcare system to be fundamentally sensible and wants to support it. However, it should not serve as an end in itself or to generate large amounts of data for secondary use, but should primarily benefit the improvement of care. The specifications of technical, semantic and syntactic standards, profiles and guidelines must be defined with the involvement of the dental community. The KZBV emphatically rejects obligations to provide and transmit personal health data free of charge in an interoperable format, which are subject to sanctions.

The joint statement by KZBV and BZÄK on the digital law will be available in the coming days at www.kzbv.de and www.bzaek.de.

Background:

In March, Federal Minister of Health Lauterbach presented his “digitization strategy for the healthcare system and nursing” and in this context announced the Digital Act (DigiG) with the electronic patient file (ePA) as its core. In addition to a vision and goals for the digitization projects, the content of the strategy paper also includes the regulatory framework and requirements for successful strategy implementation. By 2025, 80 percent of those with statutory health insurance should have an ePA, by the end of 2025 80 percent of users who are taking medication should have a digital medication overview, and by the end of 2026 at least 300 research projects using health data from the FDZ Gesundheit carried out and initiated.

Original content from: National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

