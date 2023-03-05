E-Mail

Our healthcare system is sick. At the “FOCUS-Gesundheit” forum in Munich, experts discussed ways out of the crisis, including ex-Health Minister Daniel Bahr. Tenor: People have to be back in the center – with the help of digitization and artificial intelligence.

The German healthcare system urgently needs to be reformed and finally put the focus back on people. Necessary steps on this path are a radical reduction in bureaucracy in clinics and medical practices, a relaxation of data protection and comprehensive digitization of the entire industry. This was explained by leading experts at the “FOCUS Health Forum” on Wednesday evening in Munich, including former Federal Minister of Health Daniel Bahr (FDP). Without the measures mentioned, medical care in Germany would noticeably lose quality and lead to even more dissatisfaction among doctors, nurses, patients and relatives, they warned. At the beginning of the event, Oliver Eckert, CEO of BurdaForward* and Co-CEO of BurdaVerlag, pointed out the major challenges in the healthcare sector and emphasized that “constructive solutions” are now required. “Forum FOCUS Health”: Constructive solutions required Professor Jochen A. Werner, Medical Director of Essen University Hospital, used a frightening case to outline the issues that urgently need to be tackled. A 78-year-old woman who has been in a wheelchair for almost 50 years had a new hip joint. The discharge letter from the hospital stated that the patient was able to “climb the stairs without any problems” on the 10th day after the operation. Werner is outraged that a severely disabled woman is classified as physically fit in a hospital letter: “It was a knockout blow for the patient!” The example shows that people in our healthcare system are often “not even noticed”. . Empathy? allowance? Compassion? Intercession? Taking time to talk and explain? None!

Anke Helle reported on similarly painful experiences. She is editor-in-chief of the magazine Freund, which, like FOCUS online, belongs to Burda-Verlag. Anke Helle described the case of her father, who died in a clinic in autumn 2022 when strict corona rules still applied there. Until recently, the family had not been able to find doctors or nurses who would provide information about the father’s condition. They simply had “no time”, according to Anke Helle. On the phone they were fobbed off with the remark that they should only come to the clinic “when he dies”. The journalist about this experience: “You feel so terribly helpless. And so terribly alone.” Drama about father shows “how ailing the system really is” Anke Helle made the case public to shake people up and initiate changes. “We have to make sure it gets better. We have to make sure that it is talked about,” she said at the “FOCUS Health Forum”. Her father’s case makes it clear “how dilapidated the system really is”. Former Health Minister Daniel Bahr, who switched from politics to business in 2014 and is now on the board of Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-AG, described the case as frightening. “We have to pay much more attention to communication,” he said. The German doctors are “all incredibly clever, but they often communicate too little with the patients”. Staff emergency in German clinics – When my father was dying, I experienced a tyranny of the rules Bahr criticized that dealing with people empathetically and addressing the concerns of patients in medical training “is not taken into account at all”. “That’s a huge mistake.” Good medicine is not only characterized by professional competence, but also by “humanity and devotion”. Dominik Pförringer, a specialist in orthopedics in Munich, argued similarly. He criticized the admission regulations for medical studies: “I am firmly convinced that a 1.0 Abitur is the maximum negative selection criterion for a doctor.” Pförringer: “These can be excellent researchers and excellent scientists, but they are wrong at the bedside.” The reason given by the orthopaedist was that when it comes to showing cordiality and empathy and taking time for patients, these doctors would often say that they are not responsible for that, that it is not part of their job. “That’s exactly what we don’t want in medicine,” says Pförringer. He recalled that medicine is “about people, and therefore about ourselves”. FOCUS online series: Our clinics are sick – why the death of Anke’s father affects us all Clinic manager Werner: “Digitization is the key” When it comes to the question of how our healthcare system can become better and, above all, more humane, there is no “super solution”, said the head of the Essen University Hospital, Jochen A. Werner. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is on the right track with the changes he has recently initiated, for example in hospital financing or the expansion of outpatient treatments. But in order to become future-proof, much greater effort is required. “Digitization is the key to optimizing this whole healthcare system. If we don’t do that, we won’t make it,” Professor Werner is convinced. The 64-year-old is considered one of the pioneers in the field of digitization in the healthcare sector and redesigned the Essen University Medical Center into a “Smart Hospital”. In the fall of 2022 he published his book “So sick is the hospital”. In it, he shows possible solutions for a qualitatively better, more sustainable and more humane healthcare system. Book excerpt by Jochen A. Werner – One sentence shows how bad it is for our nursing staff At the “FOCUS-Gesundheit” forum, Werner predicted that digitization would progress inexorably and soon shape the entire healthcare system. “No one believes that in ten years the stethoscope will still be the gold standard.” Instead, machines and artificial intelligence would rapidly gain in importance. Machines are “much better” than humans at a number of things “Diagnostics in medicine will change completely. Radiology will be automated as much as possible.” According to Werner, it must be recognized that machines are “much better” than humans in a number of things, such as recognizing diseases. He pointed out that “we still have misdiagnoses in the double-digit percentage range”. That is not acceptable. Just imagine if a pilot had a similarly high error rate. “If I have the wrong diagnosis, how am I going to get the right therapy? Through the lottery?” Werner asked provocatively.

The professor explained that digitization does not “dehumanize” medicine – on the contrary. “It gives the doctors freedom.” A radiologist, for example, can use the time he saves to calmly explain the findings to the patient. He could turn to people and say: “I’ll accompany them.” Instead of seeing this development as an opportunity, many doctors would be afraid of changes, even of the abolition of their job profile. Werner replies that digitization will create new professions and areas of responsibility. The fact that many doctors are resisting increasing digitization also has something “to do with a loss of power,” says Werner. Former Minister Bahr: “Resistance to digitization” Former Minister of Health Bahr agreed with the head of the clinic. He also experiences “resistance to digitization” among doctors. That has to change. “We need a cultural transformation that deals openly with digitization,” says Bahr. You have to accept that mistakes happen in this process and learn from them. “Everyone benefits from that.” Vera Antonia Büchner, Professor of Health Care Management at Nuremberg Technical University, sees another advantage in digitization, automation and the use of robots: the bureaucracy that is getting out of hand in health care could be reduced. Many employees in clinics have to spend up to 80 percent of their working hours on things that have nothing to do with their actual tasks. “But no doctor, no nurse takes up the profession because they like to enter and document data,” says Büchner. Instead, they wanted to “work on the patient.” Digitization can help to throw off bureaucratic ballast and focus on core tasks again. FOCUS online series: Our clinics are sick – doctors, nurses and nurses sound the alarm: “That has to change NOW!” Büchner considers it “extremely important” that future doctors, nurses and other employees in the health sector are prepared for digitization during their training. “We all have the same goal: namely to guarantee very good medical care for the patient. We also have to convey that to the young people.” Strict data protection: “Have to relax” Not only many doctors are skeptical about comprehensive digitization. Data protection is also proving to be a problem. Supposedly, the strict rules are intended to “protect patients,” said ex-minister of health Bahr. “In truth, the patient must have a right to have their data used.” Professor Werner also explained that patients have the right to use their health data and that this must be available to the clinics in order to be able to treat the sick in the best possible way. “We have to relax in one place or another. I know that this is politically very difficult. But we can’t get around it.” According to Werner, it is fatal that a patient cannot be treated in the best possible way, “because we don’t know the data from hospital A in hospital B”. Daniel Bahr said that the corona pandemic had relentlessly exposed the problems in the German healthcare system. He spoke of an “organizational failure”. For years, we would all have “relyed on it as a matter of course” that our system would work and in the process lost sight of urgently needed reforms such as digitization. During the “stress test” during the pandemic, it became clear that some things just don’t work and need to be changed. Future of the healthcare system: “Self-in your hands” Bahr warned against believing that the problems in the health system can be fixed quickly. “The claim to suddenly change everything, to solve everything, that will not work in any policy area, not even in health,” he said, referring to his own experiences as Minister of Health. “I didn’t achieve a lot of what I set out to do.” In addition, he wasn’t always right with his decisions. “I also made a lot of mistakes,” said Bahr without becoming more specific. The head of the clinic in Essen, Werner, also does not believe in rapid success. “You have to have staying power in this system.” That makes it all the more important to tackle the major challenges with determination. “We are now at a point where we can move healthcare forward. And we have to seize this opportunity.” Only then can Germany keep up in an international comparison. “We have it in our own hands.” *FOCUS online is a BurdaForward portal Surf tip: You should know these – the most important blood values ​​for a long life

