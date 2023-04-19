Diletta Leotta pregnant, in the gym with her stomach exposed: «Let’s grow together»- breaking latest news

Morning of training with a belly in full view for Diletta Leotta. “Growing Together”, or «growing together», writes the sports journalist, future mother of a baby girl expected in August. Diletta Leotta, on Instagram, shared a shot in which, at 8.28 on Wednesday morning, she is intent on training in the gym, probably that of her luxurious Milanese condominium. Gymnastic top and gym pants for Dazn’s face that can’t resist a photo in the mirror with a belly. Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius revealed the sex of the unborn child on social media during Easter day with a video and some photos of a small family party.