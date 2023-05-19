13
- Dimarco threatened for a chorus by the AC Milan ultras with a banner. He apologizes Corriere della Sera
- Threats to Dimarco after the Champions League party. He apologizes to the Milan fans The Sports Gazette
- Inter, Dimarco apologizes to Milan fans for chants at the end of the Euroderby – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- Banner in Dimarco: ‘Think about playing or we’ll make you swallow your tongue’. The Interista: ‘Apologies to the Milan fans’ Calciomercato.com
- Dimarco: “I apologize to all the Milan supporters who felt offended. I had a moment of… Milan News
- See full coverage on Google News