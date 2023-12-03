Dinner Cancelling, the diet where you skip dinner: why it is dangerous

“Dinner Cancelling: How the Trend of Skipping Dinner Could Ruin Your Health”

The “dieta dinner cancelling,” also known as the dinner cancellation diet, has recently gained popularity as part of intermittent fasting models. This diet involves skipping dinner and having a 16-hour fasting period followed by an 8-hour period of normal eating. However, dieticians and nutritionists are warning against the potential dangers of this trend.

One of the main concerns raised by experts is the risk of nutritional deficiencies. Skipping dinner can lead to a lack of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and other essential nutrients that are important for the body’s functioning. The dinner meal provides a significant portion of daily calorie intake, and skipping it could have negative impacts on overall health.

Additionally, dinner cancelling can be difficult to follow in the long term. Dinner is often a social time and an opportunity to share a meal with family or friends. Skipping it can be socially isolating and make it challenging to stick to this diet over time.

Furthermore, prolonged fasting can negatively affect hormonal balance and metabolic function in the body. This can lead to a slowdown in metabolism, causing problems such as fatigue, exhaustion, difficulty concentrating, and mood changes.

It’s important to note that this diet may not be suitable for everyone. Pregnant or breastfeeding women, underweight individuals, people with eating disorders, or specific health conditions should avoid intermittent fasting and consult a health professional before adopting this diet. Additionally, growing children need adequate caloric and nutritional intake, so it is important not to apply this diet to them.

While some may initially lose weight with dinner cancelling, the long-term effects are a cause for concern. This type of diet can trigger a cycle of starvation and restriction that can lead to a distorted relationship with food and potential eating disorders. Chronic fasting can also cause a reduction in basal metabolic rate, slowing weight loss over time.

Skipping dinner could also interfere with sleep. Hunger and a lack of nutrients can cause insomnia or sleep problems, making it difficult to get adequate rest and negatively affecting overall health.

In conclusion, dieticians and nutritionists warn against the potential dangers of the dinner cancellation diet and recommend that individuals carefully consider the long-term effects and potential risks before adopting this trend. It is important to prioritize overall health and well-being when making dietary choices.

