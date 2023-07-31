Dioxin: what are the health dangers?

What are the dangers of dioxin? actually theIstituto Superiore di Sanità talks about dioxinsbecause there are different substances that have similar characteristics:

polychlorinated dibenzodioxins, polychlorinated dibenzofurans, some polychlorinated biphenyls.

The Italian law after the tragedy of Seveso is particularly strict

The vast majority of them are produced by natural, accidental or man-made combustion. The new laws on industrial production methods and waste incineration have led to a drastic reduction in the release of dioxins into the environment. In EU countries, a decrease of 80 percent is calculated. For example, polychlorinated biphenyls are forbidden and their presence is given only by old industrial productions.

Dangers of dioxins: these molecules are very difficult to degrade

The problem with these molecules is that they belong to persistent organic pollutants, so they are very difficult to degrade. They can also reach places very distant from the release area. It takes more than ten years to eliminate dioxin molecules. Being similar to fatty substances, when they enter the human body they are located in the adipose tissue.

Dioxin in food

Dioxins enter the food chain because they are deposited everywhere. This is why the main source of exposure for humans derives from foods, especially the fatter ones, such as:

red meat, salmon, tuna, oily fish, cheeses and dairy products in general.

Much more rarely we can inhale them or assume them with skin contact. The dioxins present in the human body can be measured with a blood test. Currently, also due to the introduction of strict laws, the presence of these molecules is generally very low and continuously decreasing.

Dangers of dioxin: what are the effects on human health?

There are two types of exposure: acute and chronic.

Consequences of acute exposure

Acute exposure is limited in time but to high levels of dioxins and can also cause serious effects on human health:

changes in liver function, skin diseases, impaired glucose metabolism.

Consequences of chronic exposure

Chronic exposure involves lower doses, but over longer periods of time. The consequences are:

damage to the immune and endocrine systems, especially the thyroid, if it occurs during pregnancy major problems in the development of the foetus.

Dioxin damage and cancer

Some dioxins can increase the risk of cancer, especially those of lymph tissue, various forms of leukemialymphomas non-Hodgkin e breast cancer.

