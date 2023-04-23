Direct Juve-Naples 0-0: follow the match LIVE

TORINO – Fresh from elimination in the quarterfinals Champions League at the hands of Milan, the Naples leaders he plunges back into the championship. On the 31st day of Serie A the Spalletti’s blues they visit the Juve at Allegriqualified instead for the semi-finals of the Europa League and now third thanks to 15 points that have been to her temporarily returned by the Coni Guarantee Board. Below the direct of today’s match (Sunday 23 April, 8.45pm)…

22:03

60′ – Inside the Church and Di Maria

At the stroke of the hour it is a sterile domain of Napoli. Allegri tries to turn on his Juve: inside Chiesa and Di Maria for Kostic and Miretti.

21:58

55′- Kvaratskhelia tries to solve it himself

Kvaratskhelia plays with great determination and as soon as he finds the space to finish, he tries twice: one saved in two stages by Szczesny, the other just wide.

21:53

50′ – Juve’s aggressive start

Juventus returned to the field with the desire to immediately put Napoli in difficulty.

21:48

46′ – The second half begins!

Off to the second half between Juventus and Napoli! No changes to views yet.

21:32

45’+2′- 0-0 at the break

The first half ends after two minutes of added time assigned by Mr. Fabbri. Juventus and Napoli at rest still at 0-0-

21:25

40′ – Yellow card for Rabiot

Second yellow card at Juventus, Rabiot takes the ball and legs entering Anguissa decisively. For Mr. Fabbri intervention from yellow.

21:20

35′ – Problems for Kvaratskhelia

Very little was played: Kvaratskhelia on the ground for a long time, hit by a slap from Gatti at ear level. Referee Fabbri explained that he saw everything and let it go. (READ EVERYTHING)

21:15

30′ – The match turns on again

Juventus builds two potential chances with a cross shot from Rabiot and an initiative from Kostic, who however fails to trigger Milik. Osimhen’s conclusion was walled up on the reversal in the face.

21:10

25′- Unspectacular game phases

Compared to the promising start, the match has settled on the canons of attention. First yellow card of the match: it’s for the Juventus player Locatelli, who is playing with great enthusiasm, even too much.

21:05

20′ – The pace drops

Now it is Napoli who dribble in Juventus’ half, slowing down the pace of the match.

21:00

15′ – Vibrant phase

Juventus have gathered courage and with Locatelli, this time with a header, they still call Meret into question, but as soon as he leaves a space, he risks big on the Napoli restart.

20:56

11′ – Cuadrado close to scoring!

Blaze of Juventus with Cuadrado trying to surprise Meret from outside, finding the opposition of the blue goalkeeper.

20:55

10′ – Good moment for Napoli

Spalletti’s team puts pressure on Juventus, who are unable to emerge.

20:50

5′- Balanced start

Juventus starts with personality, bringing men into the midfield of Napoli, which however is already growing.

20:45

1′ Fabbri whistles the go!

Mr. Fabbri kicks off! Off to Juventus-Naples! First ball moved by Juve.

20:40

Triggered the pregame

The decibels rise at the Stadium, the pre-match that will accompany the entry into the field has started.

20:30

Scanavino: “Satisfied with the sentence”

Maurice ScanavinoCEO of Juve comments on the ruling: “We are very satisfied, we hope not to have further surprises in the future. Now we have to wait for the reasons that led the judges to take this decision and there it will be clearer if there may be other penalty points“.

20:20

During the warm-up you sing against Naples

During the warm-up on the pitch, chants against Naples by the Juventus curve after having obtained the suspension of the sector’s disqualification.

20:05

Teams on the field for warm-up

It’s time for the pre-match warm-up, the first team to take the field is Napoli. Then comes Juventus’ time and the Stadium lights up.





The DJ of the Stadium unleashed during the warm-up of the teams





19:50

The official formations

Juventus (3-5-2) – Szczesny; Gatti, Rugani, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Soulé, Milik. All.: Allegri.

Napoli (4-3-3) – Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Ndombele; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All.: Spalletti.

19:40

Whistles and chants at the arrival of Napoli

A completely different welcome for the Napoli bus upon its arrival at the Stadium.





The Napoli coach greeted by boos and insults





19:35

It comes alive

Welcomed by the fans, the teams have arrived at the Stadium, the final phase of preparation for the match now begins. Enthusiasm for the Juventus coach.





Juve, the arrival of the Juventus bus at the stadium





19:15

The team buses are arriving

The long wait of the fans behind the barriers to welcome the coaches of the teams, Juventus and Napoli arriving at the Stadium was rewarded.

19:10

Doors closed

Juventus (17) and Napoli (15) are two of the four teams to have recorded more clean sheets in the top five European championships 2022/23, ahead of them only Barcelona (22) and Lazio (18).

19:00

Primates vs

Juventus is the team that has earned the most points in home games this Serie A (36 in 15 games), Napoli is the one that has obtained the most away games (40 in 15 matches).

18:50

The importance of set pieces

Tonight’s match is also the challenge between the two teams that scored the most goals from set-piece developments in Serie A 2022/23: Napoli (22) and Juventus (19). More specifically, Napoli (15) and Juventus (10) are also the two teams that have scored the most goals from corner kicks in the current championship.

18:40

There are also several Napoli fans

There are also many Napoli fans who quietly spend the wait outside the stadium. They came from all over Northern Italy, but also from Switzerland and Germany.

18:25

The “Sarri factor” to spice things up

Lazio’s unexpected home defeat against Turin added new meanings to tonight’s match. And if for Juventus it is simply an opportunity to take second place, for Napoli it is an assist from Sarri to close the Scudetto speech. By beating the bianconeri this evening and then Salernitana, Spalletti’s team could celebrate as early as next Sunday, in the event of Lazio’s lack of success at Inter. Closing accounts on April 30th.

18:15

Hundreds to welcome the Juve coach

Hundreds of Juventus fans have already taken up positions behind the barriers for hours for a front row seat as the team bus arrives. However, he will not arrive at the Stadium before 7pm.

18:05

There are also the flags of Napoli Campione

Juve-Naples, flags with the blue Scudetto on sale at the Stadium

18:00

Lights at the Stadium, there is Juventus-Naples

The Sunday postponement of the 31st matchday is played at the Stadium between Juventus and Napoli, an infinite rivalry, enriched in recent weeks by new ideas. Great enthusiasm outside the stadium despite still three hours to go.

Torino – Juventus Stadium