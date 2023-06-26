Direct. Regional elections in Molise: all the results

17.55. “It was Donato Toma’s latest joke, who chose to send women from Molise to the polls with a seaside competition. I’m sure Toma was reflecting on how penalizing it would have been for students to vote in June, the full summer session. And that he has decided to send the population to vote to favor the center-right and not change anything” declared Bibiana Chierchia, candidate with the Pd list for the Regions, commenting on the data of the declining turnout in Molise, where they voted for the renewal of the Governor and the Regional Council. The data coming from the 393 polling stations set up in Molise continue to confirm the clear advantage of the centre-right candidate Francesco Roberti.

17.55. After scrutinizing 6 sections, the official data of the Molise Region website are these: Roberti (Cdx) 64.9%; Gravina (Csx-M5S); 33.9% Izzo (I don’t vote for the usual suspects) 1.2%.

17.39. In Provvidenti, a small town in the province of Campobasso, the ballot ended with 80% of preferences for Francesco Roberti of the centre-right coalition, 19% instead for Roberto Gravina candidate for the centre-left and 1% for Izzo, third candidate for the post of governor. 73 people voted out of a total of 271, 33% of those entitled. The mayor of the village Robert Caporicci, who received 26 preferences, is a candidate in support of Roberti. Three canceled ballots.

17.35. And survey by the local TV station TeleMoliseshared via Twitter by Bidimedia, gives the centre-right candidate just under 60%, while the centre-left candidate would settle under 40%.

17.18. According to the first data coming from the polling stations of Termoli, Campobasso, Isernia and Venafro, the major centers of Molise where there was a vote for the regional elections, the center-right candidate Francesco Roberti has an advantage over his competitor Roberto Gravina, supported by an alliance between the Pd and M5S. The counting on the MoliseDati website, an in-house company in the Molise region, is proceeding slowly: at 5.00 pm only the data of two sections had been released. There are three challengers to the presidency: the mayor of Termoli Francesco Roberti for the centre-left; the mayor of Campobasso Roberto Gravina for the united centre-left; Emilio Izzo for the movement ‘I don’t vote for the usual suspects’.

17.12. Roberti (Cdx) 131 votes (77.1%); Gravina (Csx-M5S) 38 votes (22.3%); Izzo (I don’t vote for the usual suspects) 1 vote (0.6%), these are the results, after 3 sections examined out of 393.

17.00. Center-right candidate Roberti 80% to Provvidenti, with Us Moderates over 45%

16.50. The site of the Molise Region reports the first data, coming from the first scrutinized section, in Isernia:

Roberti (cdx) 21 votes;

Gravina (csx-M5S) 7 votes;

Izzo (I don’t vote for the usual suspects) 0 votes.

16.45. Between two capitals of Molise where the election of the President of the Region and the renewal of the Regional Council took place, Campobasso has the highest percentage of voters: 58.72 per cent, while in Isernia 56.27 per cent. In Termoli (Campobasso), 54.73 percent, in Venafro (Isernia) the percentage of voters stood at 61.47 percent, in Larino (Campobasso) 54.48 percent, in Bojano (Campobasso) 52 .22 percent.

16.35. The staff and supporters of the center-right candidate for the presidency of the Molise Region, Francesco Roberti, will await the data of the electoral ballot in Campobasso, at the Centrum Palace hotel in via Giambattista Vico, 2. The press conference will be held in the same venue in the evening . This was announced by the electoral staff of Francesco Roberti, a 56-year-old engineer, mayor of Termoli and president of the province of Campobasso, candidate with the support of seven lists: Forza Italia Berlusconi for Molise, Fratelli d’Italia, Il Molise che Siamo , Lega for Salvini Premier, We Moderates, Popolari for Italy, Union of the center

16.30. An hour and 30 after the polls closed, still no official results from any section, according to the Region’s website.

16.19. After the reopening of the polling stations this morning at 7 for the second day of voting and the definitive closure at 15, the turnout in the regional elections in Molise, according to data from the Region, stopped at 47.94% and the counting of ballots has begun . 327,805 people from Molise had the right to vote, 85,311 of whom were resident abroad. Voting took place in 136 Municipalities. In 2018, in the previous regional round, votes were only taken on Sundays and the final turnout was 52%: four percentage points more. At the regional elections in Lombardy and Lazio on 12 and 13 February, the turnout was respectively 73.11% and 66.55%, while at the municipal elections on 14 and 15 May, at the national level, 58.39% had gone to vote of voters, a figure that dropped to 49.61% in the ballots. The turnout in Molise yesterday at 11pm was 33.99%. In Termoli today’s final rate was 53.97%, in Campobasso 58.72%.

16.10. Local TV stations, such as TeleRegione Molise, give Gravina the advantage in Campobasso, while Roberti would have the advantage in Termoli and Isernia.

15.17. “As dean of electoral campaigns, councilor since 2001 always on the same side, I judge this electoral campaign as muted compared to other times, with less direct competition between candidates, few comparisons. However, participation is regenerating, after so many years closed to work, there is a great desire to do thinking about the work of the Premier, of the government, of great help”. He tells beraking latest news Quintino Pallante, outgoing regional councilor and candidate councilor for the Brothers of Italy. “The task of the directors is difficult, we have overcome Covid, the difficult economic conditions of many – he recalls – but people’s expectations are very high and I am confident in a favorable result. In the meantime, however, President Toma and I are at work, despite the electoral campaign”.

15.16. “The polling stations are crowded, at least in Termoli it was known that many would go to vote on Monday as tour operators, only the kids who are at university will be missing, blocked from the exam session, but here too there was a good recovery and we are confident, having done everything we could do in this electoral campaign and we await the response of the polls with serenity”. He tells beraking latest news Francesco Roberti, blue candidate for the presidency of Molise with the center-right, a few minutes from the closing of the polls for the regional ones. “Silvio Berlusconi called me 15 days ago, as soon as he got out of the hospital. It is evident that we are dedicating this electoral campaign to him – he underlined – who showed us the tireless way of campaigning, of being among the people. From him, who as soon as he resigned was concerned with understanding how the electoral campaign was going in Molise, we take the lesson of always going forward, of working hard to achieve the objectives. Berlusconi was the driving force of Forza Italia and today it is up to us to ensure that this electoral campaign is a tribute to him because it is thanks to him that the centre-right exists and continues to remain united and consistently present itself in all regions and in all municipalities”.

15.13. The polls for the elections in Molise closed at 3 pm. Once the polling stations are closed, the counting of the ballots will begin, from which the name of the new governor will emerge in the afternoon. Three candidates for governor: Roberto Gravina (Movimento 5 Stelle) supported by the centre-left coalition (six lists), Francesco Roberti (Forza Italia) supported by the centre-right (seven lists) and finally Emilio Izzo, supported by the civic list ‘Io non I vote the usual suspects’. The main challenge, however, is between the centre-left candidate, Roberto Gravina, M5S mayor of Campobasso, and the centre-right candidate, the mayor of Termoli Francesco Roberti (Forza Italia). The turnout, at 11pm yesterday, was down 33.99%. Those entitled to vote are 327,805. Among these are 85,000 residents abroad. Citizens, in addition to the regional president, vote for the election of 20 regional councilors. In all, there are 393 sections in the 136 Municipalities.

© breaking latest news

Cristina Cucciniello

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

