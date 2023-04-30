Direct Scudetto Napoli, follow throughout the day and all the updates

NAPOLI – Napoli stop, the big day has arrived. Spalletti’s Azzurri challenge the Salernitana in a jam-packed ‘Maradona’ but with an eye on San Siro: I know Laziosecond in the standings at -17 and with seven matches remaining in the championship, should draw or lose againstInter and Osimhen and his companions should win the derby against the grenades of Paulo Sousa, lo scudetto of the Napoli it would be a mathematical certainty after 33 years of waiting. Follow the blue day live.

Naples between parties is teasing, especially Juve is targeted: “Humiliated”

Anticipation grows in the city: a blue fan go back to seasonal games with i black and white. (READ EVERYTHING)

Naples, the squad for Salernitana: Simeone is back, but there are two absent

The list of blue players who will take part in the derby campano. (READ MORE)

Naples, the invasion of fans at the Toledo station

Increase the wait for the derby campano with the Salernitana: on the day of the match, all public transport in the city is filled with blue supporters.



Naples-Salernitana, where to see it on TV

Find out where to watch live the match that can be worth it scudetto for the boys of Spalletti, check the times and channels, follow the live on TV or deferred. (HERE THE DETAILS)

The whole world is watching Naples

The team of enthusiasts is in every corner of the globe: Paul Cannavaro will be connected from New York. The derby will be broadcast in 200 countries. (READ EVERYTHING)

Salernitana leaves for Naples, fans in a frenzy

The incitement of many fans before the departure of the team towards the Maradona stadium.





Naples, fans celebrating in the night

Also to Plan of Sorrento there is great excitement among the blue supporters close to tricolor.



Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, sons of D10S take the tricolor

One is the king of goals, the other of assists. They wrote the story later Diego. The daughter of Victor. (READ MORE)

Naples today Champion of Italy? All ready for the party: the combinations and what will happen

Preparations are underway in the city. Of Lawrence and the team will stay at the stadium for a toast and dinner in the president’s lounge. The center will be closed to traffic. (READ EVERYTHING)

Naples, what a wait in the city!

I blue fans are invading the streets of the center since the early hours of the morning: subways taken by storm and queues for kilometers to reach the area adjacent to the stadium ‘Maradona’.

Naples is three colors: the party is ready

The city he will wake up first in the standings but could fall asleep from sample. All ready at Maradona: shows and fires for the party. (READ MORE)

Naples, the Scudetto is coming home

The wait in the city for an expected event since 1990. (READ EVERYTHING)

