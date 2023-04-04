The story of the resignation of the general manager of Aso Santa Croce-Carle, Elide Azzan, followed by those of the medical director, Monica Rebora, is turning, with each passing day, into a “pressure cooker”.

Pd and 5 Stars fire on the center-right majority that governs the Region. Part of the minority of the Municipal Council of Cuneo, from the Independents of Boselli and Armellini to Beppe Lauria, are calling into question both those who lead the Region and the Municipality of Cuneo.

In short, to evoke the novel by Carlo Emilio Gadda it is an “ugly mess” which the regional health councilor, Luigi Genesio Icardi, must put his hand to as soon as possible to prevent the story from erupting more than it is already happening.

A race against time has therefore begun, but the transition is extremely delicate also because everyone is asking Icardi for timely intervention and clarity of perspectives.

The nomination could arrive as early as today or tomorrow, given that the person questioned has already given his consent.

The mouths are sewn together, but something, at least as regards the profile, leaks out.

The hypothesis, advocated by the president of the assembly of mayors of the ASL Marco Gallo, mayor of Busca, of entrusting the task to Giuseppe Guerra, director of the ASLCn1, has definitively faded.

It is known with certainty that it will not be a question of a “general manager”, but of a “commissioner” with an almost “ad acta” role, with broad powers, closely trusted by the regional council, whose role will end at the end of the legislature , that is, in a year when we will return to the polls.

The identikit is roughly this: “high-profile official, authoritative, with proven managerial experience, extraneous to local influences”.

Being a commissioner, the name does not necessarily have to be drawn from the ranking of general managers.

The delivery he will receive from the junta is to put the path of the new hospital on track in order to silence as soon as possible the criticisms that are flocking from everywhere.

The councilor for health Icardi knows that he must act quickly not only to silence the opposition but also to respond to the Brothers of Italy and the president Cirio, visibly annoyed by the turn that the “Santa Croce case” is taking.

