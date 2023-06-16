Dirk Bachmann: Advantages of a permanent position as a doctor in a medical facility

FYE International Recruiting GmbH

Dirk Bachmann is the founder and managing director of FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING, a personnel consultancy and career platform specializing in the healthcare sector. Together, the team of experts brings supply and demand together efficiently and purposefully, so that vacancies can be filled promptly. It doesn’t matter whether it’s assistant or head physician positions, nursing jobs, positions as a fee-based doctor or in the therapeutic area, the team will find the best solution for employees and employers. Their mission: to sustainably improve the personnel situation in the health sector. Here you can find out what advantages a permanent position as a doctor entails.

Anyone who works as a doctor is often faced with the decision of either getting a permanent position, setting up their own practice or working as a fee-based doctor. While the latter two options are often associated with a high level of bureaucracy and various restrictions, permanent employment in a medical facility offers a good alternative. “Choosing the right working model is crucial for doctors as it has a significant impact on their career, professional growth and quality of life,” explains Dirk Bachmann of FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING. “Permanent employment as a doctor in a medical facility is an option that offers numerous advantages.” The personnel consultants from FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDIAL RECRUITING know exactly what they are talking about. After all, they have dedicated themselves to the task of bringing together qualified medical and non-medical personnel from the healthcare sector with the right employers. In the following, they have revealed the advantages of a permanent position as a doctor.

Advantage 1: security and stability

Permanent employment in a medical institution allows doctors to build a stable career and plan for the long term. You receive a regular salary, are subject to social security contributions and benefit from paid vacation. These benefits provide a peace of mind of financial security and ensure work-life balance is maintained. A permanent position thus offers a solid basis for a fulfilling professional career.

Advantage 2: Targeted career development

Likewise, salaried physicians benefit from the opportunity to advance within the facility, strengthen their skills and achieve their individual career goals. In addition, by gaining experience in various areas, there is an opportunity to recommend yourself for higher positions. Interdisciplinary cooperation expands knowledge and opens up new perspectives. In addition, depending on the employer, training and further education can be supported in order to promote professional development.

Advantage 3: Teamwork and Involvement

As part of a permanent position, doctors can work very closely with their team. This develops a well-established team dynamic, which in turn enables better medical care. In addition, the permanent position results in a deeper understanding of the facility and its processes, which gives the opportunity to actively participate in the development of the company.

Advantage 4: Better working conditions

Doctors in permanent positions generally benefit from better working conditions than fee-based doctors or temporary staff. Among other things, vacation days and the organization of working hours are affected. In addition, some medical facilities offer flexible working time models that allow the team to coordinate optimally. In this way, working hours can be used efficiently and a good work-life balance can be achieved.

Advantage 5: Trust and respect

Permanent doctors often enjoy a higher level of trust from their colleagues and patients. On the one hand, this enables better relationship building and, on the other hand, promotes positive cooperation. The trust and respect shown to permanent doctors contribute to a harmonious working atmosphere in which exchange and cooperation can take place on an equal footing.

Advantage 6: Less effort

In addition, a permanent position in a medical facility is associated with less bureaucracy. The fact that permanently employed doctors do not have to issue separate invoices for each service simplifies the tax context. This allows them to concentrate fully on their medical work, which leads to more efficient use of working time. A permanent position thus offers a solid basis for optimal professional development.

