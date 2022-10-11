Home Health Disability health documents: everything has changed, attention
Health

Disability health documents: everything has changed, attention

by admin
Disability health documents: everything has changed, attention

As part of the innovation projects related to PNRR, the service for sending health documents for disability has been extended.

As part of the innovation projects linked to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), comes another important news for the public administration. Which?

news disability-solofinanza.it

New: in the new PNRR there is a change on the sending of invalidity documents

In fact, the service for attaching the health documentation of civil disability has been extended to certifying doctors and patronages.

Things? AND’ the service already used by citizens to send health documentation to INPSfor the purposes of the medico-legal assessment, for the definition of the state of invalidity, pending first instance health assessment or aggravation.

We remind you that citizens who are in a condition of disability can, after a health check certifying their state of health and verification of socio-economic and income data, request the recognition of civil invalidity.

e categories that are entitled to civil disability are:

  • mutilated persons and civil invalids
  • blind people
  • deaf people
  • people with thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

The economic performance to which disabled people are entitled are:

  • pensions
  • checks
  • allowance.

Then there are also non-economic performance:

  • tax breaks
  • exemptions from health care expenses
  • health care
  • permits law 104/1992
  • compulsory job placement.

Public administration: news in the health sector, modification of invalidity documents

disability pension
disability pension on solofinanza.it

But what changes now? Change that the certifying doctors and the operators of the patronage institutes who provide assistance to the citizen can now access the application through the institutional site of the INPSafter authentication through their digital identity credentials, SPID, CIE o CNS.

See also  Clean arteries and lower cholesterol with this product that sweeps the bad fats out of the body

This service can be used as part of the INPS medical commissions operating in agreement with the regions or revising invalidity, blindness, deafness, handicap and disability. The INPS has provided the certifying doctors and the operators of the patronages with precise indications for the use of the service, the types of applications for which it can be used and the timing of use.

How does it work and what to watch out for? Here are all the news. Once the documentation has been sent, the INPS medical commission will be able to consult it and make a statement with a report sent to the citizen by registered letter with return receipt. If, on the other hand, the documentation received is not considered sufficient, or if the health review is not sent within 40 days of receiving the requestwe will proceed with the call for a direct visit of the interested party.

The patronage operator, since a digital signature is required at the end of the allegation operationscan access and can do so exclusively through SPID.

After completing the introductory medical certificate and until the conclusion of the medical procedure, the certifying doctors will be able to submit to the INPS medical commissionby means of an allegation, the health documentation proving the applicant’s existing pathology, necessary to recognize the state of invalidity.

You may also like

Listeria: retired chocolate pancakes Bernard Jarnoux Crepier –...

Positive Burioni at Covid: ‘Thanks to the vaccine...

Covid, Bassetti’s alarm: “Elderly people without a fourth...

“He donated skills and humanity to all his...

Sos from 11-year-old daughter, dad saved from heart...

Psychologist bonus: 300 thousand requests in Italy, 60%...

Hereditary retinal dystrophies, narrative medicine to help patients

Margherita crowned her dream and after graduating in...

the food products marked to pay attention to

The flu has already arrived: the symptoms and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy