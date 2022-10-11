As part of the innovation projects related to PNRR, the service for sending health documents for disability has been extended.

As part of the innovation projects linked to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), comes another important news for the public administration. Which?

New: in the new PNRR there is a change on the sending of invalidity documents

In fact, the service for attaching the health documentation of civil disability has been extended to certifying doctors and patronages.

Things? AND’ the service already used by citizens to send health documentation to INPSfor the purposes of the medico-legal assessment, for the definition of the state of invalidity, pending first instance health assessment or aggravation.

We remind you that citizens who are in a condition of disability can, after a health check certifying their state of health and verification of socio-economic and income data, request the recognition of civil invalidity.

e categories that are entitled to civil disability are:

mutilated persons and civil invalids

blind people

deaf people

people with thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

The economic performance to which disabled people are entitled are:

pensions

checks

allowance.

Then there are also non-economic performance:

tax breaks

exemptions from health care expenses

health care

permits law 104/1992

compulsory job placement.

Public administration: news in the health sector, modification of invalidity documents

But what changes now? Change that the certifying doctors and the operators of the patronage institutes who provide assistance to the citizen can now access the application through the institutional site of the INPSafter authentication through their digital identity credentials, SPID, CIE o CNS.

This service can be used as part of the INPS medical commissions operating in agreement with the regions or revising invalidity, blindness, deafness, handicap and disability. The INPS has provided the certifying doctors and the operators of the patronages with precise indications for the use of the service, the types of applications for which it can be used and the timing of use.

How does it work and what to watch out for? Here are all the news. Once the documentation has been sent, the INPS medical commission will be able to consult it and make a statement with a report sent to the citizen by registered letter with return receipt. If, on the other hand, the documentation received is not considered sufficient, or if the health review is not sent within 40 days of receiving the requestwe will proceed with the call for a direct visit of the interested party.

The patronage operator, since a digital signature is required at the end of the allegation operationscan access and can do so exclusively through SPID.

After completing the introductory medical certificate and until the conclusion of the medical procedure, the certifying doctors will be able to submit to the INPS medical commissionby means of an allegation, the health documentation proving the applicant’s existing pathology, necessary to recognize the state of invalidity.