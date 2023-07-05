Disability insurance helps pharmacists financially!

In order to secure your own livelihood and the continued existence of the pharmacy business, it is essential to take precautions in good time

The world of self-employment poses a particular challenge for pharmacists – the threat to their own livelihood through occupational disability. In the pharmacy industry, where personal expertise and excellent customer service are of great importance, the loss of a self-employed pharmacist can have serious consequences.

Increasing competition from large pharmacy chains and online trading is increasing the pressure on self-employed pharmacists. In order to be successful in this demanding environment, it is crucial that pharmacy owners are personally present and provide first-class services. But what happens if a pharmacist becomes unable to work due to illness or an accident?

Disability is a significant financial burden, especially for the self-employed. In the event of disability, income can be drastically reduced or even completely eliminated. At the same time, however, the running costs such as rent payments, wage costs and other operational expenses remain. This can lead to significant financial bottlenecks and ultimately jeopardize the survival of the pharmacy business.

In contrast to employees, self-employed pharmacists do not usually have automatic disability insurance from their employer. It is therefore your responsibility to make provisions in the event of disability. An individually concluded occupational disability insurance can help to ensure financial security in the event of illness or accident. Such insurance provides regular financial support to cover living expenses and operational costs.

However, choosing disability insurance requires careful consideration. It is important to consider individual needs and risks and choose an insurance solution that offers optimal protection. Self-employed pharmacists should therefore obtain thorough information, compare different offers and seek advice from experienced insurance experts.

In addition, it is advisable to take preventive measures to minimize the risk of disability. This includes maintaining one’s own health through a good work-life balance, regular medical check-ups and compliance with safety standards in the workplace. Early detection and treatment of health problems can reduce the risk of disability.

The challenges of disability for self-employed pharmacists are real and significant. In order to secure your own livelihood and the continued existence of the pharmacy business, it is essential to take precautions in good time. Careful planning, choosing appropriate disability insurance, and preventive health promotion measures can help minimize the impact of disability and ensure business continuity.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

ApoRisk® GmbH is an insurance broker and has been a specialist in the risks of pharmacists for many years. The brokerage company is experienced in the pharmacy industry and independent. The direct concept via the Internet portals aporisk.de and pharmarisk.de saves our customers a lot of money. This saving benefits the high value and fair price of the policies.

company contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-0

0721-16 10 66-20

Press contact

Press contact

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-10

0721-16 10 66-20

