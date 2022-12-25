Disabled bonuses 2023, from Meloni a lot of money immediately in the account and you forget the architectural barriers.

Disability is a real drama for many Italian families. THEIn fact, when there is a disability, life is more difficult and the expenses for the family that has the disability grow a lot. But there is a bonus that helps all those families who find themselves struggling with the problem of disability. In fact, for 2023 the bonus against architectural barriers is confirmed and also improved.

For weeks we had already been discussing whether the bonus on architectural barriers would be confirmed or eliminated but let’s see how it works and above all how it will work in 2023. The architectural barriers bonus for 2023 is a real incentive for the elimination of all architectural barriers at home and in the condominium.

An ethical and important bonus

So with this bonus you can install elevators in older buildings or it will be possible to replace existing lifts that are no longer standard. The bonus for architectural barriers can allow you to install both internal and external elevators but also stair lift platforms, etc.

For the able bodied these architectural barriers are not a problem but when there is a disability the problem is very strong. THEThe bonus for architectural barriers is a 75% deduction on all expenses incurred for the removal of architectural barriers. So not only the demolition of the old structures but also the installation of the new ones and all related expenses are deductible.

How the tax deduction works

The deduction will be concretely usable in five equal annual installments. The maximum eligible expenditure is equal to 50,000 euros for a single real estate unit. For works in condominiums, the limit is instead 30,000 euros but multiplied for each apartment and therefore the figure actually increases instead of decreasing.

So even for the work to remove architectural barriers in 2023 there will be this bonus which promises to be one of the richest but also the most ethical of all home bonuses. In fact, we must never forget that home bonuses are bonuses that have essentially been used by the wealthiest families and therefore they were bonuses which from a social point of view were often a contradiction.

The limit of 8 condominium apartments

Be careful though, because also in the condominium the architectural barriers bonus meets a very precise limit. In fact it is true that 30,000 euros are due for each apartment but this figure must be multiplied by the number of apartments. But even this multiplication factor encounters a limit. In fact, the apartments by which to multiply the figure can be at most 8.

Even despite this limit, this bonus still represents a big step forward and you don’t even need the 104. In fact, to request the bonus there is no need to produce any certification regarding the law 104.