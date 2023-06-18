Disappeared in the Secchia for a video, Yahya’s body has been found

The body of was found Yahya Hkimi, the 18-year-old who disappeared from Wednesday in the Secchia river in Marzaglia di Modena. The body was found by firefighters during searches, in a bend in the river, about five hundred meters downstream from the place where he had disappeared.

When Yahya Hkimi disappeared into the water, a minor friend who was with him was filming him with his smartphone: this allowed the police to have the video showing the exact point where he went under.

The friend himself said that Yahya, after some time spent together on the shore, had asked him to film him while he pretended to be carried away by the current. The images first show the 18-year-old standing still in the water, then crouching down, finally disappearing. His friend had just told him to be careful.

Many messages of condolence for the young life cut short. The Cattaneo-Deledda institute that the young man attended expressed its pain for the incident: “We are all deeply sorry – said the director, Alessandra Zoppello – for the loss of a willing boy, who was facing full adulthood of dreams, with the light-heartedness of his 18 years”.

Also Cristina Barbieri, coordinator of Cra Ramazzini in Modena, where the student carried out the internship, recalled that “last February, as part of a musical project, our elders composed a song, also recorded at Siae. It’s called ‘We Heroes’, Yahya is mentioned in the text.”

