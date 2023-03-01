Official recognition is still lacking, but there is little doubt that the body found on a cliff in an isolated area of Vesuvian sum, and that of Diana Biondi, the student who disappeared on Monday. The discovery was made by the carabinieri around 6 pm on Wednesday 1st March after the report arrived from some people who were in the area.





The report of the disappearance made by the father

According to the reconstruction of the investigators, the 27-year-old student of theFederico II University of Naples she would have thrown herself into the void the very day of her disappearance. The complaint was made by the young woman’s father, Edoardo Biondi, who immediately asked for help in searching for her.

The carabinieri had immediately viewed the video surveillance cameras of the stations in the district to understand if the girl, enrolled in the faculty of Modern Letters, had actually reached the faculty.

The girl’s body was found in Somma Vesuviana, in the province of Naples





The carabinieri are leaning towards the suicide trail

On social networks, friends and relatives had shared appeals to facilitate the finding of the girl.

Dad had also provided a description of the clothing when Diana left the house. “She was wearing jeans, black shoes with white stripes, a black shirt and dark gray jackets up to the knee with a hood,” her father Edoardo had told the investigators.

It will be the investigations of the carabinieri to ascertain whether it was indeed suicide. But from the first findings the doubts seem to be few.



