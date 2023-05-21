Disappears after the trip to Milan, concern for Yordi Baroldi

These are hours of apprehension for the family of Yordi Baroldi, 19 year old from Gargnano who has been missing since yesterday afternoon. Her parents launched an appeal on her social networks, spreading photographs of her, the description of her clothing and contact details for anyone with information (tel. 366/2612512) and asking friends to share it.

The girl, Fermi high school student in Salò, yesterday afternoon she arrived in Brescia from Milan at 14.30 after having been with her teachers and classmates at a museum in Milan. Being adults, the teachers left everyone the freedom to return independently or to stop in Milan or Brescia.

Yordi returned with some classmates and teachers to Brescia and then explained that he would take the bus for Gargnano. Where, however, she never arrived. According to her parents, who last heard from her by message at 4.30 pm, her phone has been disconnected since 5 pm. Family members have filed a complaint to the Carabinieri of Gargnano. Anyone with information can contact family members or the police.