Berlin – “It is disappointing that the Economic Committee on March 15, 2023 rejected the CDU/CSU parliamentary group’s application to promote Germany as a pharmaceutical location without a discussion,” says BPI Managing Director Dr. Kai Joachimsen. “The strengthening of biotechnology research is more urgent than ever and the concrete proposals are on the table. If we ignore the issue, we risk being further left behind in research and development in a key area. This is not just about funding, but ultimately also about medical progress, the best possible, fast care and the prosperity of all of us.”

“The example of the RNA corona vaccine that was developed in this country at high speed has shown how crucial biotechnology is for Germany’s position as a location for innovation and its economic power. This should be used as a starting signal for the creation of better and less complicated framework conditions. We have to retain the bright minds and ideas that work here instead of losing them to the competition abroad because the location conditions are perhaps better there. We have to invest corresponding sums for this, that’s clear. However, I believe that the expected economic and social return on investment justifies this.”

“We need optimal framework conditions for the high-risk investments in the costly and time-consuming phases of drug development. Startups and young SMEs in particular need support here so that their promising projects do not get stranded in the so-called valley of death. In its application, the CDU/CSU parliamentary group has proposed very sensible measures to strengthen value creation in Germany and Europe as a location for innovation. As the largest and economically strongest European country, this also includes corresponding support for the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI). The German side planned only 185 million euros here, while France is providing 1.5 billion. So there is still a lot of room for improvement,” says Joachimsen.