Disappointments in love, health problems: this is why men don’t talk about their problems

Men are less inclined than women to share and talk about negative experiences, be they a dismissal, a disappointment in love, a failure or a health problem. But this is not a good thing. This is what emerges from a study conducted by Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, the Bayes Business School in London and Bocconi University in Milan. Research published on Journal of experimental social psychology it has in fact highlighted how men are more reticent in sharing negative information for fear that this could influence the perception that others have of them.

