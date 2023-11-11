Home » Disappointments in love, health problems: this is why men don’t talk about their problems
Health

Disappointments in love, health problems: this is why men don’t talk about their problems

by admin
Disappointments in love, health problems: this is why men don’t talk about their problems

Men are less inclined than women to share and talk about negative experiences, be they a dismissal, a disappointment in love, a failure or a health problem. But this is not a good thing. This is what emerges from a study conducted by Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, the Bayes Business School in London and Bocconi University in Milan. Research published on Journal of experimental social psychology it has in fact highlighted how men are more reticent in sharing negative information for fear that this could influence the perception that others have of them.

See also  Tour de France - Stage 1, Adam Yates wins and Pogacar enjoys: where have van der Poel and Girmay gone? Pass and fail

You may also like

Optimizing Physical Activity: The Best Age to Practice...

level of pollutants higher than that in traffic...

Loyola University Seville Campus to Begin Offering Medicine...

Tai Chi as an ally against cognitive decline...

Lombardy’s Socio-Health Plan: Councilors and Professionals Left Dissatisfied...

AUSL Modena – From plastic caps to wheelchairs...

Moving Well: The Key to Preventing Aches and...

African swine fever, a case confirmed in a...

The Science of Fasting: Benefits, Risks, and Best...

MEDTRONIC INC. – LINQ II LNQ22 IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy