Disc herniation: symptoms, treatments and intervention

A herniated disc is a very common condition that can cause pain and discomfort in many people’s lives: what it is and how to treat it.

Many suffer from disc herniation, but perhaps not everyone knows its real importance. It is, in fact, a pathology that affects the spine, in particular the intervertebral discs that are located between the vertebrae.

In short, we are talking about a not indifferent problem that blocks people who are subject to it, releasing clear symptoms that must not be overlooked. What are the signs and how to treat a herniated disc.

Herniated disc: what are the symptoms and how to treat it

The intervertebral discs are like cushions that sit between the vertebrae and are responsible for absorbing shocks and keeping the spine flexible. When a part of the disc comes out of its normal position and presses on the surrounding nerves it is called disc herniation and causes different symptoms depending on the situation.

Herniated disc, how to cure it: the remedies – Tantasalute.it

The most common symptoms of disc herniation I am the pain and inflammation in the affected area, which may radiate along the path of the nerve. This can cause radicular pain, also known as sciatica, that spreads from the lumbar spine up the leg. Other physical cues can include:

tingling numbness, muscle weakness, difficulty controlling or using the lower limbs.

Fortunately, there are several options herniated disc treatment, which mainly depend on the severity of the symptoms. In the case of mild conditions, a few precautions and care are often enough to solve the problem. Among these are:

rest, taking painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs, physiotherapy.

If symptoms persist and the pain is severe, your doctor may recommend a steroid injection into the affected area to reduce inflammation and relieve pain.

When all other treatment options fail or in the case of more serious conditions, it may be necessary to undergo an surgery. This choice may only be necessary if the herniated disc is causing one severe compression of the nerve o one deterioration of neurological function.

There are several types of herniated disc surgery, including microdiscectomia and the laminectomia.

The microdiscectomia it is a minimally invasive surgery in which the surgeon removes only the part of the herniated disc that is pressing on the nerve. By performing the operation, pain is reduced and correct functionality is restored laminectomiaInstead, it involves removing part of the bone tissue from the vertebra to create more space for the herniated disc and relieve pressure on the nerve.

Importantly, surgery does not guarantee complete healing, but it can help improve symptoms and provide a long-term relief. You must follow your doctor’s directions carefully during the post-operative period, which may include physiotherapy, stretching exercises and other recovery methods.

