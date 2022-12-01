The pain of the father of Christian Lozovyy, the Belluno boy who died of fulminant meningitis at the age of just 15 months: “I don’t know if the emergency room doctors could have done more. We haven’t decided yet whether to file a complaint.” But his organs will be donated: “Christmas present for an unfortunate family like ours”.

“I don’t know if the emergency room doctors could have done more and if he had to be admitted immediately. At the moment my partner and I have not yet decided whether to do complaint or less. Right now the pain is too great, we’ll think about it later.”

Talking is Theoreticalthe father of Christian Lozovyy, the child residing in the province of Belluno died of fulminant meningitis at just 15 months. A few hours after the tragedy that struck him and his partner, both of Ukrainian origin but in Italy for more than ten years, the man told in an interview with Corriere della Sera the last days of the child’s life.

In particular, Nazariy specified that five days before Christian’s death, the child had been discharged from the emergency room.

It was last November 21: “A doctor visited him. We were told to bring him back to casa and possibly give him an antibiotic if the fever had reappeared. We then left. Christian improved in the following hours: he was fine on Tuesday. Then he got worse again and so, on Wednesday the 23rd, we went back to the hospital where they admitted him to the pediatric ward. He stayed there for the night but then they transported him to the hospital in Padua. He had a very high fever, at more than 39″.

A few hours later, the baby died. Christian had had some health problems in recent months. Lastly, the Covidto which he had tested positive on November 10.

“The November 17 swab had tested negative but continued to have the high fever and so we took him to the pediatrician. She told us to do some blood tests: they weren’t good but they weren’t particularly worrying either. However, Christian continued to feel bad and so, on Monday 21 November we went to the emergency room”.

Meanwhile, the couple has already decided to donate the heart and the liver of their child. “We have been overwhelmed by a tragedy but Christian will save another child. It is the our Christmas present for an unfortunate family like ours”, concluded the father.