Health

by admin
Discipline of the revocation of authorizations as medical-surgical aids of products intended for the disinfection of intact skin before medical treatment

Following the outcome of the procedure subject to the launch press release published on this website on 1 August 2022, we inform you of the adoption of the provision to revoke the marketing authorizations as medical-surgical aids (article 2 of the Presidential Decree of 6 October 1998, no. 392) of products intended for the disinfection of intact skin before medical treatment, according to the methods and times governed by the provision itself.

The adoption of the provision was necessary due to the need to overcome, with sustainable times and methods in terms of health protection and attention to the market, the current incompatibility of the legislation applied to the aforementioned authorizations with the orientation expressed in European level, according to which the products in question fall within the scope of medicinal products.

The provision (managing decree of 29 March 2023) provides for:

  • a general deadline for the revocation of the marketing authorizations of skin disinfectant products as medical-surgical devices before a medical treatment established on 1 January 2025, with the possibility of being able to make available on the market the batches already placed on the market until as at 30 June 2025

  • specific earlier terms are provided for distinct hypotheses related to the active ingredients of the individual products.

The directorial decree of 29 March 2023 also regulates the cases relating to products having functions other than just disinfection of the skin before medical treatment, indicating the procedures for maintaining the marketing authorizations limited to these functions.

Consult the directorial decree of 29 March 2023

