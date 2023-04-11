Home Health disconcerted, who shows up at the San Raffaele
Silvio Berlusconi still hospitalized. The leader of Forza Italia spent Easter e Easter Monday at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where many visit him. In addition to friends and relatives, there was no shortage of fans. Among those who remained outside with placards and gifts intended for the Knight, there are those who had more courage and tried to enter the sector where the former prime minister is located. During Easter day, in particular, Berlusconi received visits from his daughters Marina and Eleonora, as well as from the Mediaset president Faithful Confalonieri and father-in-law Horace Fascina.

Also on Sunday, outside the hospital, “John Travolta” appeared, among others, who participated in the television program You are worth it in 2019: “I like Silvio very much, I love him”, he explained Stefano Bonesini. The man, directly from Verona, showed up in front of the gate in via Olgettina 60 asking to enter but was rejected by the security. Bonesini also said that he was an aspiring competitor of the Big Brother.

“John Travolta” wasn’t the only one who wanted to support the Cav in this difficult battle. Noelle, Berlusconi’s historic pasionaria demonstrated her closeness: “I even started crying. Lord, remember all the works he has done, the good he has sown and if he has done any evil, since we are all sinners, forget and forgive. And please leave him with us for a while longer, because he still has so much to give”. Noelle was also at San Raffaele for the other patients, children and others: “I pray for all the sick, in a spirit of brotherhood, but Silvio is a brother I have known for 35 years”.

