Discontinuation of Flovent asthma inhaler set to cause coverage and access issues

GSK’s popular Flovent asthma inhaler is set to disappear from pharmacies starting Jan. 1, 2024, leaving thousands of patients and doctors concerned about the switch to alternatives and insurance coverage for those alternatives. The manufacturer has announced that it will stop marketing the Flovent asthma inhaler and instead manufacture an “authorized generic” version, which is identical but does not have the same brand. However, insurers do not seem to cover the authorized generic as well as the brand-name drug.

Doctors are urging patients to take steps now to ensure they have their medication for the new year, and patient rights groups have tried to spread the word. The disappearance of Flovent and the lack of coverage for its seemingly identical replacement affects some of the most complex facets of American health care and drug pricing.

The company introduced authorized generics of Flovent HFA and Flovent Diskus in May 2022 and October 2023 and will subsequently stop manufacturing off-patent versions on January 1. Experts note that GSK is making the change at a time when a change in Medicaid reimbursements could cause the company to pay large fines due to Flovent price increases over several years. The change removes a cap on Medicaid rebates that companies are required to pay if they raise drug prices above inflation.

According to data from GoodRx, the price of the Flovent brand has risen about 47% since 2014. Drug manufacturers like GSK are turning to authorized generics as a way to maximize the profitability of the product, given the changing landscape of Medicaid coverage and rebates for drugs.

During cold and flu season, the removal of Flovent is especially concerning as it has been the most widely used daily preventive anti-inflammatory medication for patients with persistent asthma. Doctors are worried about patients, especially those with Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), who rely on Flovent HFA for treating the rare inflammatory disease.

The lack of coverage for Flovent’s authorized generic is causing concern for patients who may have to switch to a completely different drug during the respiratory virus season. The discontinuation of Flovent is expected to have a major impact on the health care system, affecting not only patients but families and doctors as well.

