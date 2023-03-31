The high pressureo hypertensionis a serious health problem that can lead to cardiovascular diseases such asheart attack and thestroke. There are many factors that can contribute to high blood pressure, such as age, genetics, lifestyle and diet. Let’s find out some practical tips to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health.

Photo on Gerald Oswald and Pixabay

Monitor blood pressure

The first step in lowering blood pressure is to monitor blood pressure. It is recommended to carry out the measurement regularly, using an automatic or manual monitoring device. In this way you can quickly detect any increase in pressure and take the right preventive measures.

Follow a healthy diet

A healthy diet is one of the most important ways to prevent hypertension and lower blood pressure. It is advisable to reduce the consumption of salt-rich foods saturated fats and trans, refined sugars and carbonated drinks. Instead, favor foods rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Reduce alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to an increase in blood pressure. It is recommended to limit alcohol consumption to one or two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women.

Do regular physical activity

Regular physical activity is essential for reducing blood pressure. It is recommended that you do at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week, such as walking, fare joggingswimming or cycling.

Manage stress

Lo stress can lead to an increase in blood pressure. It is recommended to use stress management techniques, such as meditation, yoga or deep breathing, to reduce levels and lower pressure.

Avoid smoking

Smoking can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. It is advisable to avoid smoking or to quit smoking if you are a smoker.

Lose weight

L’excess weight can lead to an increase in blood pressure. It is recommended to eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly to lose weight gradually and healthily.

High blood pressure: 8 tips

Sleep well

Lack of sleep can raise blood pressure. It is recommended to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep a night to maintain cardiovascular health.

When is the pressure high?

Blood pressure is considered high when the systolic reading is above 140 mmHg and the diastolic reading is above 90 mmHg. However, readings may vary based on age, gender, lifestyle, and other medical conditions. It is recommended that you talk to your doctor about what the ideal blood pressure should be for you. In any case, it is important to monitor blood pressure regularly, as hypertension can be asymptomatic and increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

