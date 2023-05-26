Discover beautiful destinations in the north with the 49-euro ticket | > – Guide

Status: 05/26/2023 11:20 a.m The Deutschlandticket has been available since May. With it, new destinations can be discovered conveniently and cheaply – for example on the Pentecost weekend. Where in the north is it particularly beautiful and the train station is just around the corner?

The successor to the 9-euro ticket from last summer is not as cheap as its predecessor, but the Germany ticket still has many advantages. With it you can use the entire local and regional transport system in Germany – and thus explore a number of beautiful destinations, especially in the summer months. The tickets are at the Deutsche Bahn and the transport associations available.

In addition to large cities, which are of course easily accessible by bus and train, there are numerous nature parks, smaller holiday resorts and other worthwhile excursion destinations that are well connected to local or regional public transport. The holiday island of Sylt is very popular, but quite full, especially in summer. Fortunately, there are many other worthwhile destinations in northern Germany alone. A selection.

From the greater Hamburg area to the coasts

The Bay of Lübeck in particular is easily accessible from the greater Hamburg area. From May to November, the Hamburg-Strand-Express runs several times a day from the main station directly to the Baltic Sea resorts and on to the island of Fehmarn, which can be reached in around two hours. In Travemünde the beach begins almost directly behind the train station, in the seaside resorts of Timmendorfer Strand, Scharbeutz or Sierksdorf it is a 20-minute walk. If you prefer to head towards the North Sea, take the RE 6 line. There are a number of beautiful destinations on the route to Sylt, including Friedrichstadt and Husum.

The North Sea near Cuxhaven can also be easily reached with the RE 5 line. You can get there from Hamburg in just under two hours, and then it’s about two kilometers on foot to Grünstrand. If you don’t want to walk that far, take the bus.

Swimming in Lake Schwerin

The Mecklenburg lakes and seaside resorts are also easily accessible from Hamburg. The RE 1 travels from the main station to Schwerin in about one and a half hours. After a tour of the city, a swim in Lake Schwerin or a bike tour around the lake is a good idea. Bad Kleinen is a little further north and only ten minutes away by train. The train station is almost directly on Lake Schwerin.

Excursions from Kiel

Those who live in Kiel don’t have to go far to the Baltic Sea. There is a nice alternative to bathing in the Kieler Förde in Eckernförde (with RE 72 or 73 just under half an hour, from the train station about a five-minute walk to the beach). The quickest destination on the North Sea that can be reached is Husum, which can be reached from Kiel in about 80 minutes (RE 74). The route is also recommended for anyone interested in industrial monuments, as it leads over the Rendsburger Hochbrücke. Rendsburg itself also offers many sights worth a longer stopover.

If you prefer to splash around in an inland lake instead of in the sea, Kiel has Holstein Switzerland with its many beautiful lakes on the doorstep. With the regional train it is only 30 to 40 minutes to Plön (RB 83 or RB 84), to Malente it takes about 10 minutes longer and to Eutin about 15 minutes. All three cities are not only worth a visit, but are also located directly on beautiful bathing lakes.

From Hamburg and Hanover to the Heath

If you are drawn to the Lüneburg Heath, you can take the RE 4 or the RB 41 from Hamburg to Buchholz and change there to the RB 38 in the direction of Hanover. The train stops at various heath places such as Schneverdingen and Soltau and directly at the heath areas of the Büsenbachtal. Those coming from the Hanover area can take the same route from the south. The beautiful half-timbered town of Celle and the old salt town of Lüneburg are also very easy to reach by train.

Greater Hanover: Excursions to lakes and forests





Numerous other destinations around Hanover are just a few train stations away. Those interested in culture can take the S-Bahn line 4 to the city of Hildesheim with its Romanesque World Heritage churches in about 40 minutes. The Steinhuder Meer can be reached with the regional train in about an hour, Bad Harzburg can be reached with the RE 10 in about one and a half hours. From there you can start a number of beautiful hikes in the Harz National Park. If you like hiking, you can also quickly reach the Weserbergland from Hanover. The gateway to excursions into the region is the medieval town of Hamelin, which is well worth seeing and can be reached by S-Bahn (line 4) in around 45 minutes. It takes about an hour to Bad Pyrmont. The city’s Kurpark is considered one of the most attractive parks in Europe.

From Rostock to the Mecklenburg Lake District

Those who live in Rostock and the surrounding area are spoiled for choice. From there, several seaside resorts can be easily reached by bus and train. It is almost two hours to Binz on the island of Rügen, about an hour and a half to Kühlungsborn and only about half an hour to Graal Müritz. If you prefer to splash around in the lake instead of in the Baltic Sea, you can take the regional train RE 5 to the Müritz with its numerous bathing opportunities. A good starting point for hikes in the Müritz National Park is Waren. If you like, you can take your bike with you and be even more mobile at your destination. However, an additional bicycle ticket must be purchased for the bicycle. It is also possible to switch to the RB 15 in Waren to Malchow and Plau am See and explore other places on the lake district.

From the Oldenburg area to the coast

Anyone who lives in the Oldenburg area should take a trip to East Friesland and the North Sea. With the RE 1 you can reach Norddeich after a good one and a half hours. From there it is only about a kilometer to the beach. If you drive to Norddeich Mole, you can take the ferry to Juist or Norderney (ferry ticket not included in the Germany ticket). Bad Zwischenahn, where the rhododendrons are currently blooming in the parks, and the East Frisian cities of Leer and Emden are other worthwhile excursion destinations on the railway line.

Swimming and hiking around Osnabrück

The city of Osnabrück is not only worth a visit itself, it is also the junction of several regional trains (RE 18, RB 60, RB 61, RE 9, RB 58) and a good starting point for day trips, such as hikes in the Teutoburg Forest and around Bad Iburg and Bad Rothenfelde. Both health resorts can be reached from Osnabrück by bus in about 40 or 50 minutes. If you want to go from Osnabrück to the North Sea, you have to plan a little more time. The RE 18 regional train takes you to Wilhelmshaven in just under two and a half hours.

RB and RE: What’s the difference?

The regional train (RB) differs from the regional express (RE) in that it has a slower travel speed and shorter distances between the individual stations, which means that there are more frequent stops along the route.

