Of Ruggiero Corcella

A new line of research committed to evaluating its effectiveness in catching in advance the signs of some mental disorders. Encouraging but still preliminary results

Can video games or virtual reality prove to be a valid approach for the early diagnosis of anxiety disorders or depression? the question it seeks to answer a systematic review of studies on the subject published in the Games for Health Journal by a group of researchers from New Zealand, Australia and China. Mental disorders are an explosive problem: the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that by 2030 they will represent the diseases of greatest impact globally. It is estimated that about 332 million people are currently living with depression, an 18.4% increase from 2005 to 2015, and about 264 million people have anxiety disorders, an increase of 14.9% since 2005. Furthermore, anxiety disorders and depression are estimated to lead to a loss of productivity equal to 12 billion days a year, with an estimated cost of 925 billion dollars. Total estimated costs for treating depression are US$91 billion and US$56 billion for anxiety disorders.

The impact of the pandemic and remote medicine The three-year Covid pandemic has had a major impact on mental health conditions around the world and have demonstrated the need to be able to access mental health assessment services, even remotely. According to the authors of the review, it is therefore worthwhile to understand whether, in addition to the traditional pathways, there are robust, easily accessible, non-intrusive and less expensive alternative methods for assessing anxiety and depression. Which? Researchers point to video games in the first place. For a matter of numbers: according to a report, in 2021, there were an estimated 3.2 billion video game players worldwide, of which almost 45% resided in Asia. There are no equally precise data on the diffusion of virtual reality, but the popularity of these tools is increasing. According to a recent report, global spending on VR headsets and augmented reality (AR) rose to $12 billion in 2020, up 50% from 2019. See also Covid, is it a good idea to focus on tests and drugs to live with the virus?

How to use the new technologies So the potentially huge audience, even if most of the recent digital advances in the mental health sector are limited to therapeutic use: video games and VR, on the other hand, could also lend themselves to early diagnosis. In which way? By extracting large amounts of untapped data that can be used for infer behaviors or actions relevant to an individual’s mental health status or to train machine learning models to make accurate predictions, the authors write. Let’s get to the review. The literature search of several databases published since 2000 returned a total of 4,566 articles. On the basis of the eligibility criteria, the screening process led to the selection of 10. A small number, as the authors themselves point out. However, some interesting indications have emerged. VR was mainly used to evaluate the onset of anxiety disorders, while video games prevailed in depression.

Encouraging results but clinical trials are needed The conclusions? Most of the studies reported encouraging results and identified potential digital biomarkers as well related to anxiety or depression: metrics related to games (game picks, logs, etc.); Vr-based (Vr scene data, environment settings); physiological (Eeg, Ecg, etc.) and characteristics of the voice (volume, tone, frequency). Therefore, in our opinion, the use of video games or VR as an assessment tool for anxiety and depression represents a valid alternative. It offers many advantages, such as the ability to provide a remote assessment anywhere in the world, with or without the involvement of a qualified professional. It is a cost-effective alternative and can be easily distributed among millions of participants. But, the researchers point out, due to the limited number of articles and the lack of clinical studies, more field trials are needed to strongly advocate the use of video games or virtual reality as tools for robust and reliable assessment or diagnosis of anxiety and depression. See also Covid data: 107,786 new infections and 72 deaths in the last 24 hours - Medicine