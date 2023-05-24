discover foods to lower it and improve your health

Il cholesterol it is a lipid substance essential for the proper functioning of our body. However, a high presence of cholesterol in the blood can pose health risks, especially for the cardiovascular system. To reduce the risk of heart disease, it is essential to keep cholesterol levels in check. In this article, we’ll explore the best foods that can help lower cholesterol naturally and promote optimal cardiovascular health.

Figure 1 – Cholesterol, how to lower it by following healthy eating

The two types of cholesterol

Cholesterol is divided into two main categories: the LDL cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein) commonly known as “bad cholesterol”, and the HDL cholesterol (high density lipoprotein) known as “good cholesterol”. LDL cholesterol tends to build up in the arteries, forming plaques that can obstruct blood flow and increase the risk of cardiovascular problems. On the other hand, HDL cholesterol helps remove excess cholesterol from your arteries, helping to prevent plaque buildup.

LDL cholesterol

L’LDL (low density lipoprotein), commonly known as “bad cholesterol”, is a fraction of the cholesterol present in the blood. Lipoproteins are structures that carry cholesterol and other lipids through the bloodstream. LDL is responsible for transporting cholesterol from the tissues and liver to the body’s cells.

HDL cholesterol

Il HDL (High Density Lipoprotein), commonly known as “good cholesterol”, is a type of lipoprotein found in the blood. Its main role is to transport cholesterol from peripheral cells and tissues to the liver, where it is eliminated or reused.

HDL performs an important function in removing excess cholesterol from artery walls. Contrary to LDL, HDL has the ability to remove excess cholesterol from atherosclerotic plaques present in the arteries, thus contributing to the reduction of the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Foods that help lower cholesterol

It is important to include foods in your diet that help reduce LDL cholesterol and maintain optimal HDL cholesterol levels. Here is a list of foods that can help achieve this:

Fruits and vegetables: The bodies they are rich in soluble fiber, which helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the blood.

they are rich in soluble fiber, which helps reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the blood. Oranges e strawberries they contain pectin, a soluble fiber that can reduce LDL cholesterol levels.

e they contain pectin, a soluble fiber that can reduce LDL cholesterol levels. Spinach e broccoli they are vegetables rich in antioxidants and fibers that can help keep cholesterol under control.

e they are vegetables rich in antioxidants and fibers that can help keep cholesterol under control. Artichokes they are a source of cynarin, a compound that can stimulate bile production and help metabolize cholesterol. Legumes: Beans, lentils e ceci they are high in soluble fiber, which can bind to cholesterol in the digestive tract and reduce its absorption. Olive oil: L’extra virgin olive oil it is an excellent source of monounsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol and maintain proper lipid balance. Fish rich in omega-3: Salmon, tuna, herring and other oily fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients can reduce blood triglyceride levels and promote cardiovascular health. Nuts: Almonds, nights e hazelnuts they contain healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants that can help lower LDL cholesterol. Whole grains: Avena, farro, orzo and other whole grains are high in soluble fiber and nutrients beneficial to cardiovascular health. They can help lower LDL cholesterol and improve fat metabolism.

It is important to underline that the inclusion of these foods in one’s diet should take place within a balanced and varied diet, combined with an active and healthy lifestyle.

Conclusions

Adopting a diet rich in cholesterol-lowering foods can help promote optimal cardiovascular health. The foods mentioned in this article, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, olive oil, omega-3-rich fish, nuts, and whole grains, can play an important role in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Remember that it is always advisable to consult a doctor or dietician before making any significant changes to your diet, especially if you have a specific health problem or medical condition.

Sources: