Discover Holstein Switzerland | > – Guide – Travel

Gentle hills, wide fields, light deciduous forests and around 200 lakes characterize the largest nature park in Schleswig-Holstein. The region between Kiel and Lübeck is attractive for hikers, cyclists and paddlers.

The hilly landscape in the east of Schleswig-Holstein, the Holstein Switzerland, is a varied region. Scattered in nature are small farming villages, historic estates and pretty towns such as Eutin, Plön and Preetz. The nature park extends from Bad Segeberg in the south to Lake Selenter in the north and to the Bungsberg in the east, offering holidaymakers a wide range of options.

Traveling by bike and on foot

From the Holzberg near Malente there is a beautiful view over the landscape.

Holstein Switzerland is a particularly attractive destination for hikers and cyclists. Those who are out and about by bike can choose between 15 signposted tours between 25 and 61 kilometers that lead through the nature park. There are also multi-day tours on long-distance cycle paths, such as the Holstein Switzerland cycle path or the Mönchsweg. With the water always in view, it goes through picturesque nature and past historical places. The website of the nature park gives an overview of the different routes.

Varied tours for hikes

Hikers can recharge their batteries with a little rest along the way.

Those who prefer to discover the landscape on foot can explore a total of 270 kilometers of signposted hiking and walking trails. 27 circular routes through the nature park and a long-distance hiking trail lead to nature reserves, sights and vantage points. The Tourist Office of Holstein Switzerland provides tips for various day trips and for a hike lasting several days.

In Karlshof near Wangels you can take a breather at a small private rest area – and enjoy the view over the wide fields with a cold drink or a coffee.

Paddling on rivers and lakes

It is also worth discovering the landscape from the water, for example on the 55-kilometer-long Schwentine water hiking trail or on tours on Lake Plön or other bodies of water in the region. On one-day canoe tours or multi-day water hikes, you will pass kingfishers, white-tailed eagles and lush vegetation. The nature park provides information about paddling tours, rental stations for canoes, kayaks and SUP boards as well as rest areas.

Experience the animal and plant world

Holstein Switzerland can also be discovered from the water, for example on the Schwentine.

Around 15 percent of the nature park consists of forests – making the region one of the most densely forested in Schleswig-Holstein. A visit to the Trappenkamp adventure forest is particularly worthwhile for families with children. There they can learn more about the local flora and fauna in the forest house, game reserve and various adventure areas. The nature park offers numerous events for children and adults to experience Holstein Switzerland, such as forest bathing, collecting fossils, a little owl hike or bat safari.

The groom’s oak in the Dodauer Forest

To get to the knothole – the “mailbox” of the groom’s oak – you have to climb a ladder.

One of the oldest trees in the nature park is in the Dodauer Forest near Eutin. The 500-year-old so-called groom’s oak owes its name to a wedding that took place at its feet in 1891. Before the marriage, the lovers had used a knothole in the oak tree as a secret mailbox because their parents were initially opposed to the connection. If you like, you can still write to the oak today (address: Brautigamseiche, Dodauer Forst, 23701 Eutin) or take out letters and find pen pals or even your partner for life. A postman delivers the letters to the oak tree and deposits them in the knothole.

Castles, spas and bats

The Eutin Castle, located directly on the lake, is the city’s most famous attraction.

The pretty towns in the region are also worthwhile excursion destinations in Holstein Switzerland: Preetz, Eutin and Plön lure with their old towns and castles and the spa towns of Bad Malente and Bad Segeberg with a wide range of spa facilities. Bad Segeberg is also the scene of the Karl May Festival in summer – a worthwhile excursion destination, especially for families with children. They take place in the Kalkberg Stadium. The other side of the Kalkberg is also of interest: there is the Kalkberg Cave, which is considered to be the largest bat winter quarters in Northern Europe. In the adjacent Noctalis bat center, visitors can learn more about the fascinating mammals.

Bungsberg – the highest mountain in the country

The Bungsberg near Schönwalde in the district of Ostholstein, at 167 meters the highest elevation in Schleswig-Holstein, offers a beautiful view of the landscape. On the mountain there is a telecommunications tower from the 1970s with a public viewing platform that can only be reached by stairs. It can be accessed free of charge every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offers a wide view over the Holstein Switzerland Nature Park. If enough snow falls in winter, the Bungsberg is used as a toboggan and ski slope.

What is a nature park?



Nature parks are landscapes that can contain both cultural landscapes – i.e. zones shaped by people – and natural landscapes. These are often near-natural regions in which agricultural use is permitted. Nature parks are under special protection because of their beauty and uniqueness. They are intended to serve as a recreation area, which is why special emphasis is placed on developing them in a way that is compatible with nature.

