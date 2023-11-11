Discover Nature’s Remedies: The Healing Power of Medicinal Herbs with Dr. Elisa Tarasco

Expert Chemist Creates Natural Remedies to Combat Winter Colds

As the winter season approaches, so does the dreaded risk of colds and coughs. However, one expert chemist in the province of Cuneo, Italy is using nature as a valuable ally in combating these annoyances.

Dr. Elisa Tarasco, a specialist in the transformation of medicinal herbs, operates her laboratory at an impressive 1800 meters in Pian della Regina, Crissolo. With dedication and passion, she creates natural treatments using the beneficial properties of medicinal plants.

The heart of the production process lies within the organic company “Essenza Monviso”, of which Dr. Tarasco is the founder. This company sets itself apart by meticulously collecting plants and flowers during their flowering period on the slopes of the King of Stone.

The resulting products, designed for infusions and decoctions, combine the wisdom of nature with Dr. Tarasco’s chemical experience. Her work offers a natural and holistic approach to body care, promoting well-being through natural remedies that come from local flora.

“I firmly believe in the extraordinary healing and preventive properties of flowers and medicinal herbs,” states Dr. Tarasco. “Nature, with its richness, inspires me to create treatments that are a bridge between the wisdom of botany and chemical science, offering natural solutions for the well-being of all.”

Dr. Tarasco also shares valuable advice on how to use medicinal plants to combat the symptoms of winter colds, emphasizing the specific properties of each plant used.

Here are the properties of some flowers and fruits used in Dr. Tarasco’s treatments:

Viola Tricolor (Pansy): Known for its blood purifying action and expectorant properties, Viola Tricolor is recommended for the treatment of bronchitis, coughs, and cold symptoms.

Primrose: With calming and pectoral properties, Primrose is effective against flu and bronchitis. It is also recommended for insomnia, colds, and migraines.

Canine Rose: The fruits of the Dog Rose are known for their astringent and diuretic properties, as well as their high vitamin C content. They are recommended for ailments such as tonsillitis, nasopharyngitis, and coughs and colds.

For more information on the products of ‘Essenza Monviso’ by Dr. Elisa Tarasco, visit www.esseremonviso.it.

