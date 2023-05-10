Discover paradise in the Mediterranean

The sun and nice weather are finally here and many of us are looking for the next vacation destination. If you are looking for a trip to remember, you cannot go wrong with Cyprus. The small island country has so much to offer that you will want to return again and again. We asked Stefan and Katrin from Familie Auf Weltreise for their tips for an unforgettable holiday in Cyprus in 2023. In their opinion, the small island is definitely the best travel destination in May and June, as temperatures are always above 25 °C.

Holiday Cyprus 2023: The best travel destinations on the sunny island

Cyprus is a small island, but any traveler who visits it will be rewarded with beautiful views, rich culture and historic cities. Birthplace of Aphrodite and crossroads of three continents, Cyprus has seduced and inspired generations of holidaymakers for centuries. One of the big advantages of the small island is that it offers a wide variety of attractions, landscapes and activities. Pack your suitcase and bask in the anticipation of dazzling beaches, shimmering blue seas, endless summers, piled plates of meze and chilled bottles of wine.

To our experts Family on a trip around the world Katrin and Stefan have been traveling freely and independently with their three children throughout the wide world since 2016. On their social media channels (Instagram: @familieaufweltreise) they are happy to take their followers with them on their journey. Link to the website: familieaufweltreise.de

After almost a year of planning in 2015, they went on an adventure around the world at the end of 2016. With the aim of seeing as much as possible, building close family ties with their children and reporting on them authentically, they started with a one-way ticket to the east.

Her family happiness is closely linked to travel and has become part of her DNA. They are open-minded, cosmopolitan, critical and, to be honest, not always in their best form. Life on the road is inspiring, varied and demanding.

The enchanting beaches of Cyprus

Cyprus has many fantastic beaches and some of them even rank among the best in Eastern Europe. For a traditional holiday of sun, sea and sand you have plenty to choose from: to the south of Protaras and Ayia Napa, to the east of Larnaca the beaches of Lemesos and Paphos. The beaches in the major resorts are well equipped and offer a wide range of water sports.

However, the best sandy beaches on the island can be found by driving further out of town. For a completely different beach experience in Cyprus, be sure to visit the island’s wild beaches, home to loggerhead and green turtles. Both are critically endangered and can be spotted in the Akámas Peninsula. There is also the famous Blue Lagoon, which you should not miss.

Cyprus: The most famous resort towns

Cyprus is a tropical paradise in the Mediterranean Sea that combines different cultures that also influence Cypriot cuisine. Known for its golden shores and warm climate, the island offers much more to its visitors.

Paphos: The city of Aphrodite

Located on the south west coast, Paphos is ideal for enjoying the sun all year round. The region is suitable for all types of travelers who are looking for something unique and at the same time want to get to know the culture and traditions. Our experts recommend visiting the Adonis Baths and Waterfalls and the Rocks of Aphrodite, as well as the Excavations, Churches, Mosaics and Amphitheater in Paphos.

The golden beaches of Coral Bay

Coral Bay is north of Paphos and is a popular holiday resort thanks to its beautiful beaches and numerous hotels. The 600 m long beach has been awarded the Blue Flag and is perfect for families with children.

Ayia Napa: The largest resort in Cyprus

Ayia Napa is famous for its beaches and nightclubs, making it the most popular party destination. The most famous beaches include Nissi Beach, Makronissos Beach and Konnos Beach. Impressive sights include the Cape Greco National Forest Park and the Monastery of Ayia Napa. If you are traveling with family, be sure to visit the large water and amusement park.

Limassol: The second largest city

Located on the south coast, Limassol is the second largest city in Cyprus. The famous seaside resort offers a varied nightlife with a lot of cafes and bars on the seafront.

Holiday Cyprus 2023: Ancient Larnaca

Larnaca is the first town most visitors see when they land at Cyprus’ main airport. It is famous for one of the best city beaches, Finikoudes. Across the coast, cafes, markets and shops give the port town a lively, local character.

The divided capital Nicosia

Nicosia is the only divided capital in the world as it is shared between Greek and Turkish Cyprus. Stefan recommends crossing the border there on foot with an ID card and shopping and eating cheaply in the north. The currency in the Turkish part is the Turkish Lira.

Located far from the coast, the city is the best destination for those who like museums and history.

Family on a trip around the world: tips for an exciting holiday in Cyprus

Stefan and Katrin spent a lot of time in Cyprus with their three children and shared their best tips for an interesting holiday with us.