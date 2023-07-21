Discover the Amazing Benefits of Laurel for Skin and Hair

Alloro’s properties go far beyond the culinary world! Here are the 6 benefits of this fantastic and fragrant herb for skin and hair…

L’alloro also known as noble laurel, is an aromatic plant commonly used in the kitchen and highly appreciated for its aroma and flavour. However, in addition to its culinary properties, laurel is a plant rich in nutrients. In fact, the leaves contain large doses of vitamin C, vitamin A, folic acid and minerals such as calcium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, iron, selenium and copper. These and other active ingredients present in its leaves give this fantastic aromatic plant important anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties, useful not only for the health of our body, but also for skin and hair care. Let’s find out together 6 benefits for skin and hair of this fragrant plant…

An excellent remedy for irritated and inflamed skin

L’alloro contains numerous assets with properties anti-inflammatory e healing which can help reduce skin irritation and redness. Therefore, it is perfect for small cuts, redness, irritation, hives and, hear hear the dreaded insect bites. Applying a compress of leaves l’alloro it can, in fact, be useful for calming irritated skin or affected by small rashes. First, however, we advise you to consult your trusted doctor.

A solution to say goodbye to acne

Thanks to its properties antibacterial, anti-inflammatory e sebum regulators, the laurel can help fight acne-causing bacteria. Yes, you understood very well. The oil of this plant, if used properly and regularly, can help reduce pimples, prevent their appearance and rebalance the production of sebum. Obviously, before proceeding with a treatment based on this plant, it is advisable to first consult a dermatologist or a trusted doctor.

Laurel keeps the skin young and luminous

Another very important benefit of laurel for the skin! This very fragrant aromatic herb is in fact rich in antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, which can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. These compounds help keep the skin youthful, thus reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. For example, the infusion made with this plant can be used to make a tonic for the skin of the face. It is very simple to do this: boil some bay leaves for about twenty minutes and let the decoction cool. Then apply with a cotton pad. Or, you can apply bay leaf oil directly.

Allows you to have a dazzling smile!

Well, this discovery left us speechless too! Think that the leaves bay leaves are indicated to keep our teeth healthy and white. The powder, which can be obtained from the dried and then finely chopped leaves, can be mixed with water until it becomes a pasta which can be used as a natural scented and whitening toothpaste. Alternatively, the bay leaf infusion can be used as a mouthwash in case of bad breath. To try!

Stimulates hair growth and reduces hair loss

In addition to being useful in case of dry skin bay leaves are perfect for splurge smooth and silky hair. Valuable nutrients contained in this fantastic plant ensure that it has properties stimulants. What does it mean? Better stimulation of blood circulation brings essential nutrients to the hair follicles, thus helping to promote the hair growth. Also, proper blood circulation can help maintain a healthy scalp. So yes to the use of laurel extracts or essential oils on the scalp: they help strengthen the hair and reduce hair loss.

Laurel, an excellent natural anti-dandruff

Dry, irritated scalp can be itchy and can produce dandruff. Again, laurel comes to our rescue and helps us relieve symptoms thanks to its properties antibacterial e antimicotiche. All you need to do is apply a very simple laurel decoction on the scalp, massaging gently and leaving it to act for a few minutes and then proceed with the normal shampoo. This will help reduce dandruff and keep your scalp clean and healthy. But that’s not all: the infusion of bay leaves can also be used to further darken the hair and give brown highlights to the hair.