Discover the Benefits of Vegetable Butters for Skincare: 5 Must-Try Products for Body, Hair, Face, and Lips

Butter in cosmetics, an important ingredient for skincare comfort! Antiage, emollient, soothing, nourishing, rich in vitamins. From shea to cocoa, here are 5 butter products for the body, hair, face and lips with a thousand qualities!

Vegetable butters, increasingly used in purity, without emulsifiers, as well as components of many beauty products. They are very effective for nourishing face and body skin, lips, nails, and hair. Each butter contains specific properties: the most common are shea, mango, coconut, and cocoa, some of which can also be used in DIY preparations, such as nourishing scrubs and regenerating masks and packs, even natural toothpastes.

Vegetable butters are widely used in the phytocosmetic industry and have emollient, hydrating, soothing, protective, and antiseptic virtues. From the classic lip butters, lipsticks which in the common jargon are precisely defined as “lip balm”, to the butters for the corpo that nourish parched and dry skin. Let’s see in detail the types of butter and the 5 products to try!

Karité, the super nourishing butter that comes from Africa

Shea butter is obtained from the seeds of Vitellaria Paradoxa, the tree of youth growing in the sub-Saharan savannah. The butter obtained is rich in fatty acids such as oleic, stearic, linoleic, palmitic, arachic, hyaluronic, and vitamins such as A and E, powerful antioxidants. It has well-known moisturizing, anti-stretch mark, nourishing, emollient, and antioxidant properties. It also has a natural nutty aroma which makes it particularly pleasant. PraNaturals offers a 100% organic shea butter, raw and unrefined, without additives and with high levels of unsaturated fats and natural antioxidants. It is vegan and naturally beneficial for the skin, especially for dry parts such as lips, hands, elbows or feet, and for hair.

Mango, the butter that rejuvenates and revitalizes the skin

Mango butter is made from the seeds of the mango, a very tall tree native to India. The resulting mixture is odorless, white, and rich in precious fatty acids like the oleic one. It has regenerating, anti-inflammatory, emollient virtues, especially after sun exposure, nourishing and elasticising for skin, lips, and hair, antioxidant, toning. NAISSANCE offers a mango butter that is a waxy solid, similar in consistency to shea butter and easy to dissolve. It is pale yellow in color and extracted from the pits of the mango fruit. It contains natural antioxidants and is often used to rejuvenate and revitalize the skin. It can be used pure on the skin to deeply hydrate and nourish it, or added to body products.

Coconut, the antiseptic and moisturizing scented butter

Coconut butter is obtained from the pulp of the walnut, called copra, dried by cold pressing. The coconut palm is typical of many tropical countries at different latitudes. Coconut butter contains triglycerides and fatty acids such as lauric, myristic, oleic, palmitic, and stearic. It has emollient properties, also for the skin of the scalp to counteract dandruff, antiseptic, moisturizing. Hawaiian Tropic offers an After Sun body butter that pampers and moisturizes the skin after a day in the sun. The cream has a luxurious coconut fragrance and is enriched with aloe, cocoa, shea, and avocado, giving the skin up to 12 hours of hydration. Hawaiian Tropic Body Butter leaves skin scented and silky smooth.

Cupuaçu, the toning and anti-aging donkey

Cupuaçu is a tree of tropical rainforests, a relative of cocoa and typical of the Amazon rainforest. The butter obtained from the seeds through cold pressing is a soft, nourishing, moisturizing emollient substance used in cosmetics for creams, ointments, balms, make-up, or massage products. The beneficial fatty acids contained, including palmitic, stearic, and oleic acids, together with plant polyphenols and sterols, make the butter ultra nourishing, soothing, toning, anti-aging, elasticising, and protective. Klorane offers a 3 in 1 Restructuring Mask indicated for very dry, damaged, or brittle hair. It deeply nourishes and restructures even frizzy hair, leaving it more resistant, hydrated, and easy to untangle. It can be used as a classic restructuring and moisturizing mask, as a night mask only for the lengths of the hair, or as a daily styling product on the ends.

Cacao, a vegetable butter from South America

Cocoa butter is obtained from the beans of Theobroma Cacao, typical of the tropical countries of South America. The resulting butter is a mixture rich in fatty acids like the previous butters: palmitic, stearic, oleic, and linoleic. Nutritive, widely used in lip lipsticks so as to give it its name, restorative, and moisturizing. Compared to other butters, it has a texture that is not easy to use in purity and for this reason, it is often associated with other vegetable oils or butters, such as jojoba oil. La Saponaria offers a 100% pure organic cocoa butter for cosmetic use that has incredible nourishing and protective properties. It is ideal for nourishing and regenerating dry and mature skin, making it soft and acting as a shield against atmospheric agents. It is famous for its antioxidant property, which counteracts small wrinkles and dark circles. This very pure and organic cocoa butter is also safe for children and babies. It can be used to treat scars, as an anti-wrinkle, as a lip protector, for the eye contour, against wrinkles and dark circles, for the hands, protecting and moisturizing them, to strengthen nails, as a compress, or hair mask, to accelerate and maintain a tan.

In conclusion, vegetable butters have become precious allies in the beauty industry. From shea to cocoa, these butters offer a wide range of skincare benefits for the body, hair, face, and lips. Their emollient, hydrating, soothing, and nourishing properties make them highly effective in providing comfort and nourishment to the skin and hair. Whether used in their pure form or as components of beauty products, vegetable butters are a natural and beneficial choice for achieving healthier and more radiant skin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

